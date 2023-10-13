Programmer
Join up!
We are Arrowhead, a Stockholm-based studio, known for our uncompromising game mechanics and intense cooperative gameplay. As a studio we offer a thrilling and creative environment where kickass game developers work to provide high quality gameplay experiences.
We are currently working on a AAA, 3rd-person shooter: Helldivers 2 which will be available later this year on PS5 and PC! Check out our trailer here (https://youtu.be/RDhaY8T9fyw)
and read our blog (https://www.arrowheadgamestudios.com/2023/05/helldivers-2-coming-in-2023/)
for more about our project.
Would you like to know more?
Here is some of what you will be doing;
• Working closely with UI/UX designers to build menus and HUD widgets
• Improving and optimizing the underlying UI systems
• Reviewing, optimizing, debugging and maintaining high quality code
• Collaborating with various disciplines and developers across the studio
• Contributing to a high quality player experience
To succeed on this mission, you will need;
• Experience in AAA game development on PC and/or console
• Experience in Gameplay or UI Programming
• Experience in any kind of professional programming, minimum 3 years
• Good C/C++ skills
• Understanding of UI design patterns (eg. MVVM/MVC)
• Knowledge of Data Oriented design patterns (eg. ECS)
• Solid grasp of 2d mathematics
• An appreciation for good visual design
• Good English communication skills (verbal and written)
While experience and skills are important, how you put that to work is equally important. That be successful with Arrowhead is to be;
•
Cool; Open minded, friendly and receptive to feedback
•
Kickass; Hardworking, dedicated with a can-do attitude
•
Great; Detail oriented, knowledgeable and proficient in your craft
Perks and benefits!
• 6 weeks paid vacation
• Remote/hybrid way of working
• Sponsored hobby groups to meet like minded nerds(!)
• Health bonus and weekly health hour
• Pension plan
Practical information
The studio is located in Stockholm and the position is full-time defined as 40 hours per week. The position is a long term position with 6 months initial trial employment. Remote working can be considered for the right candidate.
If you think you have what it takes to succeed, we would love to hear from you.
