Program & Order Manager
2023-07-12
Do you see yourself working in a truly global environment, at a company that fosters a culture of passion and trust - really believing that people are its driving force? If yes - keep reading!
This is us, your new colleagues
In the team of Powertrain Production Logistics (PTP Logistics) at Volvo Group Trucks Operations, one of our talents are moving on to a new challenge and therefore we are now looking for a new Program & Order Manager.
You will be reporting directly to the Director of Production Control, Program and Planning. In this role, you will have the responsibility to lead the work to produce and deliver a supply response covering all Powertrain plants including consequence analysis and recommendations.
Within the team, we share a cooperative, supportive, and open atmosphere. Today our passionate team consists of 8 colleagues, working with everything from volume program, customer orders, planning, production control and capacity management. We believe in great teamwork getting us further, and we hope that's your belief too!
What are your new Tasks and Responsibilities?
The main responsibilities include ensuring Powertrain deliver a supply response covering all Powertrain plants including consequence analysis and recommendations. This position secures activities within order management to enable a successful execution of decisions made in the S&OP process. We also need you to set the agenda and focus on our customer dialogues together with our sites to align our activities enabling continuous growth of our global business. Some key responsibilities will be to:
Analyze all the program volumes
Lead networks; optimize, develop and improve the volume consolidation
Provide the supply response in relevant networks
Consolidate, prioritize, and report cost consequences
Monitoring/Following up the quality of the order board vs program, lead improvement work with customers and sites and working with improving of the Forecast Accuracy
Drive and challenge the planning teams to continuously improve volume planning & allocation, incl. giving global direction, motivate knowledge sharing, harmonization and teamwork.
In addition to above you are expected to contribute to the continuous improvement in process development of the department and to participate in various types of projects and /or investigations/tasks.
Are you our new colleague?
To be a good match in our team, you are team-oriented with a leadership style oriented towards successful teamwork. You have good understanding of the Volvo Powertrain products, business and working cross functionally. We believe that you have previous experience from functional leadership, Sales & Operational planning and strong analytic capabilities to enable to work with digitalization.
We are looking for somebody with:
University degree or equivalent experience in relevant area
Experience of working within production environment, preferably within supply chain management, order and volume planning or equivalent in a global company
Previous experience of leadership and change management
Good communication skills able to communicate in English
Positive and service minded and customer-focused attitude with excellent teamwork skills
Structured, analytical skills with a global perspective & good on making synthesis
Proactive in making decisions and taking actions with the ability to quickly adapt to new/different situations
Knowledge of BI/AI tools (QS, Power BI)
This position is located in Göteborg and requires some traveling.
Interested and want to know more? Don't hesitate to contact us!
Anna Pedersen, Director Production Control, Program and Planning, Phone +46 739025603
