Program Manager to SEB Arenastaden
2023-01-24
Do you want to play a central role in our exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world? We are currently looking for a Program Manager to SEB! This is a consultancy opportunity, An one year contract starting 2023-03-24.
About the company:
SEB - We are an IT company with a banking license
The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, SEB is shifting from business-driven IT, to an IT-driven business. The IT-development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership is a crucial part of the way business is run at SEB, and we believe that is the key for high performing teams.
SEB is a place for people who want to grow and develop. We provide scope for development, and we always want our consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged.
Project och Role description:
ITPD takes on Cloud
You will be program manager for SEBs platform organization strengthening of their infrastructural cloud capabilities. You will be driving the collection of requirements of needed capabilities, ensure a transparent prioritization in what order to deliver them and setting the roadmap for the capabilities. You will also coordinate and communicate this to the delivery organizations. It is a cultural shift within the organization to start supporting the cloud capabilities. It is new ways of working in the clouds. You will make sure SEB have general inspirations and educations in place and other tools for the line organization to drive the cultural shift.
About you:
Requirements:
• You should have extensive experience of driving complex projects in an agile environment from initiation to completion, as well as collecting learnings for reuse and renewed priorities application.
• Extensive experience of driving cultural change for the people involved in the delivery people
• Experience of working with public cloud platforms, preferably close to infrastructure engineering
• You should have a broad understanding of functional responsibilities within a traditional infrastructure organization and knows how to navigate various stakeholders and conflicting
• Capable to quickly understand the layout of the land and mostly unsupervised deliver on desired goals, whilst consistently keeping stakeholders and sponsors informed
Language:
Swedish and English
Sounds interesting?
