Program Manager Gripen BU Aviation Services
2023-09-20
Your role
Program Management overall responsibility is to deliver on existing contracts and secure new/ follow- on business. You will report to the Head of Gripen Program Management within BU Aviation Services.
The Program Manager will have an important role in the work to succeed in delivering existing contracts and creating the conditions for new. Over time, you will also have contacts with subcontractors and customers.
You will work closely together with the departments within BU Aviation Services and be an integral part of the program- and contract management within BU Gripen.
As Program Manager you will cover a wide area of responsibilities and interactions including Customer relations, Contract management, Industrial collaboration, Delivery Management, Fleet Operation Management, In- service management and more.
You will lead a tight program management team to enable contract fulfillment, execute planning, risk handling, delivery coordination and more. Deliveries to customer include e.g.
Test Equipment
GSE - Ground Support Equipment
MRO - Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul
Aviation Training
In Service Support
Your profile
We are looking for an experienced person, with a mix of business acumen and operations understanding. You have a broad contact network within Saab. To succeed in the role, it is important that you are confident and mature in your personal skills, have high integrity and the ability to balance customer demands, technical decisions against business considerations.
You are an experienced manager/ leader, and you are clear and engaging in your communication, structured and collaborative with a good ability to develop strong relationships that create commitment, stability and drive in the organization.
Required skills:
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience (e.g. project management and or technical management)
Good understanding of Maintenance, Support and Training
Deliver on promises
Solid skills in the English and Swedish language, oral and written
Wide experience within aeronautical operations
Desired skills:
Experience in creating and implementing strategies
Comfortable presenting complex issues to a wide audience in both Swedish and English
Good financial understanding
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organization with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Our managers need to have the ability to combine a distinctive business acumen with a professional everyday leadership for sustainable success. A drive for performance, accountability, transparency, innovation, co-operation and continuous learning are key component in our culture.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities.
