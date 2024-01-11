Program Manager - Stockholm
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2024-01-11
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Stoneridge Electronics AB are now looking for experienced and highly motivated Program Manager with a strong business mindset.
Since 1965, Stoneridge has designed and manufactured advanced, award-winning technologies including driveline and transmission actuation systems, vision systems, emissions control systems, safety systems, and security and monitoring systems for vehicle OEMs in the commercial vehicle, automotive, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets.
We're focused on the areas of greatest market need - both today and tomorrow.
Our core products and technologies are aligned with industry megatrends including safety and security, vehicle intelligence, fuel efficiency and emissions.
Join the Stoneridge Team as we continue to build upon our strong history and reputation for quality products to deliver innovative products and systems that address a need, exceed our customers' expectations, and motivate our team.
Start something big and become a part of forward thinkers where you can create something remarkable!
Here's the perfect role for you, who has many years of experience of being a Program Manager within the automotive industry and who wants to contribute with expertise in leading complex development programs at the same time as continue to grow and develop in the role.
We offer you a challenging position in our growing business with a real opportunity to influence the success of the business. Stoneridge is one of the leading companies within the automotive industry.
Sounds interesting, right? Please apply today already since we are working with an ongoing selection.
Job duties
As a Program Manager, you will be accountable for driving the program from initial planning phase until the product is launched and in serial production. You will ensure the goals for timing, budget and quality are fulfilled.
Your main interfaces will be core team members from your program development team including production, customers, management, finance and other support functions. The teams vary in size and consist of approximately 10-70 members distributed in different locations. The main sites are; Sweden, Estonia, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.
Main Resposibilities:
• Lead and manage one or several developments programs
• Plan and schedule program timelines, milestones and deliverables
• Track, follow up and deliver on program milestones and deliverables
• Create and follow up on program budget and forecast on monthly basis
• Effectively communicate program expectations and decisions to program team members, management and other stakeholders
• Coach, mentor and motivate program team members
• Manage changes in the program and identify potential risks
• Build, develop and grow customer relationships to gain highest customer satisfaction.
• Contribute to developing processes and tools
Experience and requirements:
• 5-10 years' experience in Project Management
• Experience from the automotive industry
• Used to communicating with/present to internal and external stakeholders.
• Fluent in English (oral and written)
Personal characteristics:
• Strong business acumen, with drive and focus on results .
• Team oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and consistent performer.
• Excellent networking and communication skills .
• Leadership skills, with ability to lead and coach program team members and colleagues in different sites to get things done .
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Contract: Full-time, permanent position
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388) Jobbnummer
8383693