Program Directors to Electromobility, Volvo

2024-02-21
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Would you like to combine your deep experience of leading large industrial projects and programs with driving transformation?If so, we have an exciting job opportunity for you! We are currently seeking three Program Directors to join Electromobility at Group Trucks Technology.
In Volvo Group, the R&D resources for the three truck brands (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, and Mack Trucks) are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT). Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
Electromobility in GTT, is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group.
The Program Director will play a central role in the future of Electromobility. You will assume full end-to-end responsibility for leading comprehensive programs, which include multiple projects, to successful outcome. This will be based on clear target descriptions and established prerequisites. Currently, we are undergoing a complete change in the operating model, and you are expected to collaborate with other Program Directors, the Electromobility leadership team, and other stakeholders to identify and direct the most effective governance structure to enable efficient execution.
Who are You?
We seek a well-established strategic leader with a proven track record of driving execution in global organizations. We trust in your extensive knowledge of large industrial projects and programs, as well as your ability to industrialize technology within the Automotive sector. You excel at building a foundation for success and are a true expert in navigating a matrix context. Additionally, you possess the highest level of integrity and judgment, knowing when to say yes and when to say no.
Your mission on this job:
Your mission is to lead large-scale industrial Electromobility programs to success, guided by clear target descriptions and established prerequisites. Additionally, your role involves contributing to the establishment of a solid foundation and ensuring the efficiency and accuracy of our new operating model.
To be able to do this you need to:
* Assume a strong leadership role in a highly complex and uncertain environment.
* Foster genuine team spirit within the matrix in which you operate.
* Possess a comprehensive understanding of R&D technology to make accurate high-level judgments.
* Help and support us in our aim, to build and lead the industry transformation through the best technology strategy and planning.
* Demonstrate extensive experience and expertise in project and program management.
What to bring:
* Extensive expertise and proficiency in project and program management.
* Strategic leadership background ideally gained from a large global organization, preferably within industrial sector.
* Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
* Possesses strong personal credibility, integrity, and creativity.
* Excellent collaboration skills across the entire value chain.
* Extensive Engineering background and education.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Peter Granqvist, SVP Volvo Group Electromobility Technology at: peter.granqvist@volvo.com
