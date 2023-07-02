Program Construction HSE Manager
Northvolt AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Skellefteå
2023-07-02
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Skellefteå
, Borlänge
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an inspirational Leader within the HSE field that wants to support Northvolt Construction Programs to ensure project phases are delivered safely in timely manner? We now have an exciting job offer as Program Construction HSE Manager at Northvolt ETT in Skellefteå.
By joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
As Program Construction HSE Manager you will be a key player in establishing and deploying the HSE programs and procedures, developing the safety culture, and ensuring a safe work environment on our construction site. This role offers both hands-on work on construction as well as strategical work in the HSES Management Team. You appreciate interacting with your colleagues and motivate them to contribute to a great safety culture.
Team: You will lead and further build your team of up to ten HSE controllers and additional consultants working together at Northvolt ETT in Skellefteå.
Scope: As Manager, you will be working both as a leader and as a subject matter expert. You will be leading the team and be responsible for the planning, execution, and follow-up of HSE related topics to ensure that goals are achieved in a safe and efficient way. You will also develop HSE procedures on construction site, coach on safety culture and take part in day-to-day activities. For you to be successful, we expect you to be a self-driven leader with hands-on attitude.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Be a member of HSES Management Team
- Lead and coach the HSE Programs Team
- Lead the development and implementation of HSE plans, guidelines and procedures on the construction site to ensure that all applicable legal requirements are meet.
- Provide coaching and training for contractors, managers and employees on safety culture and procedures as well as legal requirements.
- Ensure HSE management plan for the complete civil and erection works is in place and updated when needed.
- Proposed improvements according to the factory design are satisfactory from a safety point of view as well as applicable standards and legal regulations are followed
- Ensure the risk assessment program for contractors is working and it's managed by the HSE team.
- Ensure the process for coordination is in place and have the quality to fulfil the legislation of both Civil and construction as coordination for the permanent workplace
- Ensure the set up and the execution of Safety walks within the projects.
- Support BAS-U with tasks delivery from the legal compliance standpoint
- Communicate with external stakeholders as and when required.
- Lead incident investigations to ensure root cause analysis and actions of high quality.
- Report on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics
- Be an active participant in safety walks conducted .
The person we are looking for is flexible, goal oriented, structured, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. As Manager Health & Safety you are the key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary. Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that this job requires a lot of knowledge about Swedish laws and regulations in the field of working environment and its application.
Qualifications/education/experience
- University degree in health, safety and environment or similar field.
- 5+ years of experience of HSE legislation (preferably in Sweden) and in its application.
- HSE experience in Sweden, preferably within manufacturing, chemical or pharmaceutical industry.
- Ability in standardising work, data analysis and developing relevant policies.
- Good knowledge of risk assessments and incidents investigation methodology.
- Experience in managing and coaching teams and individuals.
Specific skills
- Good knowledge and 5+ years of experience of Swedish HSE legislation in and its application.
- The ability to communicate clearly guidelines within the multinational organisation
- Ability to follow Swedish legislation in construction
Personal success factors
- Flexible with structured focus
- Able to work well with others in a team as well as independently.
- Creative and good decisiveness when needed.
- Communicative and comfortable in dialogue with authorities.
- Strong verbal, written, analytical, and persuasive skills and the ability to interact effectively with all levels of employees and management.
- Passionate & target driven.
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894), http://northvolt.com/ Arbetsplats
Northvolt Jobbnummer
7932186