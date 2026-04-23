Professor of large animal surgery
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-04-23
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Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Department of Clinical Sciences
The Department of Clinical Sciences conducts undergraduate education, research and postgraduate education in the scientific areas of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing. We contribute to the continuous development of knowledge about animal health and diseases at both individual and population levels.
The department's activities mainly concern our common Swedish domesticated animal species with a focus on anesthesiology, diagnostic imaging, veterinary nursing, epidemiology, laboratory animal science, surgery, clinical pathology, medicine and animal reproduction. The University Animal Hospital is an integrated part of the Department of Clinical Sciences.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/clinical-sciences/.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/.
Subject description
The subject is large animal surgery with a focus on horses but also includes ruminants and pigs.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
develop and lead internationally successful research;
develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large;
collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
apply for external research funding from both national and international sources;
supervise doctoral students and residents undergoing specialist training;
actively participate in clinical work and teaching;
contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU;
communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The professor should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the professor must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must
have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine;
be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives*;
have successfully completed a doctoral degree or have the equivalent academic qualifications, as well as hold the qualifications required for appointment as a docent;
demonstrate research expertise in the subject;
demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
have proven clinical experience in a subject field relevant to the position;
have good knowledge of English.
• Act (https://www.riksdagen.se/sv/dokument-lagar/dokument/svensk-forfattningssamling/lag-2009302-om-verksamhet-inom-djurens-halso-_sfs-2009-302#K3)
on Activities within Animal Healthcare, Chapter 3. Eligibility regulations. https://jordbruksverket.se/djur/personal-och-vardgivare-inom-djurens-halso--och-sjukvard/veterinara-forfattningshandboken#c-behorighet-veterinarinstruktion
C23, Swedish Board of Agriculture's regulations and general advice on eligibility requirements for veterinary care staff (https://jvdoc.sharepoint.com/sites/sjvfs/Shared%20Documents/2016_9/2020-024.pdf?ga=1),
Chapter 2. Eligibility to practise as a veterinary surgeon. https://jordbruksverket.se/languages/english/swedish-board-of-agriculture/animal-health-staff/veterinarian/veterinary-surgeon
Directive https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:02005L0036-20160524&from=EN#tocId58
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Grounds of assessment and other information
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Application deadline:
2026-08-31
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can https://internt.slu.se/stod-service/admin-stod/hr-fragor/rekrytering-till_alla_ovriga_anstallningar/anstallning-av-larare/.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-124431". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Eva Enström eva.enstrom@slu.se Jobbnummer
9872149