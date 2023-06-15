Professor in Ruminant nutrition
Fakulty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
The Department of Animal Nutrition and Management
The Department of Animal Nutrition and Management (HUV) conducts basic and applied research on animal feeds, animal metabolism and animal housing and care. The goal is to create a sustainable and profitable production, with good animal care, that provides high-quality food. Our research concerns agricultural production animals as well as sports and companion animals. HUV is responsible for basic education, research and postgraduate education in the area of nutritional physiology, feed science, management issues and aquaculture. HUV offers an inspiring research environment where we study metabolic processes, nutrient utilization and management of animals in varying production systems.
Read more about the department here and read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
The subject of ruminant nutrition covers ruminant nutritional physiology with emphasis on dairy cattle nutrition, metabolism and production. The subject is central to a sustainable food security and includes the importance of feeding for animal husbandry, health and environment from a systems perspective.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
• primarily teach in ruminant nutrition, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources
• supervise doctoral students
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within four years.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The professor should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as SLU is a Swedish-speaking university, the professor must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must
• have a Degree of Master of Science in Animal Sciences
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree in animal science or have the equivalent academic qualifications, as well as hold the qualifications required for appointment as a docent (within a subject relevant to the position)
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful, internationally-recognised research team
• have demonstrated the ability to compete for external research funding
• have good knowledge of English.
Grounds of assessment
Application deadline:
2023-09-01
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below..
Adacemic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
