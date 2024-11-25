Professor in experimental oncology
Professor in experimental oncology with focus on genetics and radiation biology
Reference number PAR 2024/860
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Institute of Clinical Sciences, along with five other departments, is part of the Sahlgrenska Academy. Research and education are conducted here that focus on human health and quality of life. The Institute of Clinical Sciences is organized into four sections and 16 different subject areas (departments).
The Department of Oncology is one of these departments and has a high level of academic activity in education and research. The division participates in the faculty's various educational programmes, including the medical programme and the medical physicist programme. The division conducts both experimental and clinical oncological research on different types of tumours, with several projects concerning, for example, breast cancer and radiotherapy. The division has a laboratory for experimental and translational research.
Subject area
Experimental oncology with focus on genetics and radiation biology.
Subject area description
Oncology with a focus on experimental translational research on breast and ovarian cancer, genetics and radiation biology. The research area particularly includes biomarker research with the development and establishment of research platforms for treatment-oriented studies with genetic and radiobiological questions. The research takes place in a translational research environment in close collaboration with clinical researchers in oncology, oncological surgery, and gynecological tumor surgery.
Duties
The duties of the position include conducting research in the subject area at a nationally and internationally competitive level. Furthermore, the employment holder must actively apply for national and/or international research grants. The position also includes leading and developing the department's experimental research laboratory.
The duties include teaching at courses at undergraduate and graduate level in the subject area of oncology. Furthermore, supervision of students and doctoral students at all levels of education in the subject area of oncology is included.
The position holder is also expected to perform other duties normally associated with a professorship, such as academic leadership with administrative duties and holding internal and external positions of trust. The assignment for this position includes overall administrative and management assignments specifically related to doctoral education at the department. The position also includes collaboration with the surrounding community.
Eligibility
Eligibility for employment as a teacher is stated in the Higher Education Ordinance and the University of Gothenburg's Appointment Regulations.
To be eligible for employment as a professor, the applicant must have demonstrated research and teaching expertise.
Good knowledge of English is a requirement to be able to complete all tasks in the position. Teaching at both basic and advanced level is in Swedish therefore the ability to teach in Swedish (alternatively Norwegian or Danish) and English is a requirement.
Assessment criteria
Assessment criteria for employment as a teacher are stated in the Higher Education Ordinance and the University of Gothenburg's Appointment Regulations. In the assessment, research expertise in the field and teaching expertise will be weighted equally and given priority, followed by leadership and administrative expertise.
In assessing research expertise, particular emphasis shall be placed on the ability to conduct research in experimental oncology with a focus on breast and ovarian cancer, genetics, as well as radiotherapy and radiation biological effects and mechanisms. The applicant must have demonstrated expertise in initiating, planning, leading and developing research, as well as collaboration with researchers in different disciplines. The ability to obtain research grants in competition is an advantage.
In assessing teaching expertise, special emphasis will be placed on good ability to supervise and teach at undergraduate, advanced and doctoral levels in oncology. The expertise must be well documented in a way that makes it possible to assess the quality of the pedagogical activities.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
When assessing management skills and administrative expertise, experience of academic leadership such as assignments for councils and boards, especially in doctoral education, is important. In addition, the ability to cooperate and collaborate is an advantage. Så ansöker du
