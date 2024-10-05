Professional traditional thai massage therapist

Sitthichot, Sawanraya / Hälsojobb / Trosa
2024-10-05


Visa alla hälsojobb i Trosa, Gnesta, Nynäshamn, Nykvarn, Södertälje eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sitthichot, Sawanraya i Trosa, Knivsta eller i hela Sverige

Hello,
We are searching for a person with the right skills for this position as a Thai massage therapist. We are seeking someone who has graduated with a specialization in Thai traditional or equivalent.
For this role, it is important that you are able to work and corporate with others. And one of the most important skills required for this job is to be service-minded.
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to send your CV or Personal letters. For more information contact linyee03@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04
Via e-post
E-post: Linyee03@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sitthichot, Sawanraya

Arbetsplats
Lalita Thai Massage

Jobbnummer
8939504

Prenumerera på jobb från Sitthichot, Sawanraya

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sitthichot, Sawanraya: