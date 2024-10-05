Professional traditional thai massage therapist
Sitthichot, Sawanraya / Hälsojobb / Trosa Visa alla hälsojobb i Trosa
2024-10-05
Hello,
We are searching for a person with the right skills for this position as a Thai massage therapist. We are seeking someone who has graduated with a specialization in Thai traditional or equivalent.
For this role, it is important that you are able to work and corporate with others. And one of the most important skills required for this job is to be service-minded.
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to send your CV or Personal letters. For more information contact linyee03@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04
Via e-post
E-post: Linyee03@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sitthichot, Sawanraya Arbetsplats
Lalita Thai Massage Jobbnummer
8939504