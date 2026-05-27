Professional Services Engineer
Retail Planit AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Strängnäs Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Strängnäs
2026-05-27
, Knivsta
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retail Planit AB i Strängnäs
Company Profile:
Ocuco Limited is a leading software solutions provider in the eyecare industry. We are dedicated to empowering eyecare professionals to optimise their operations and deliver exceptional patient care. Our global reach and unwavering commitment to innovation have established Ocuco as a trusted provider of cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service. The three Nordic offices have about 350 customers/stores around the entire Nordic region that use our Optitec RS journal system. We value and reward our employees' contributions with ample career growth opportunities, competitive compensation and benefits packages.
Job Description:
Ocuco is offering an exciting opportunity for a talented Support Technician with an IT-related degree to join our Global Operations team as a Professional Services Engineer. Based in our office in Strängnäs, Sweden, the successful candidate will be responsible for installing our software and providing technical support to customers.
At Ocuco, we are committed to delivering outstanding customer service and high-quality support, which depends on having a high-performing team. The ideal candidate will bring a calm, reliable presence to their work, including answering queries related to the Optitec RS journal system, associated services, and the IT environments of our customers' stores.
Core Responsibilities:
• Provide technical support to customers via phone and remote access tools
• Install Ocuco software on customer sites
• Deliver customer training, which may involve international travel and occasional weekend work
• Create and update training materials and documentation in line with best practices, methodologies, and tools
Minimum Requirements:
• A degree or diploma in IT, Computer Science, or a related field
• Ideally, 2 years of experience in a similar technical support role
• Full fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
• A strong interest in technology and IT systems
• Ability and willingness to learn new technical information
• Excellent attention to detail
• A proactive, positive attitude with a commitment to delivering high-quality work
• Full, clean driving licence
The ideal candidate will also:
• Have experience in software training, technical support, or a related IT field
• Possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Be proficient in MS SQL Server
• Demonstrate strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality and accuracy
• Contribute positively within a collaborative team environment
• Have experience with troubleshooting and client software installations
• Be familiar with service desk operations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retail Planit AB
(org.nr 556590-4991)
Larslundavägen 3 (visa karta
)
645 32 STRÄNGNÄS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9931841