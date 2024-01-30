Professional Education Coordinator - Johnson & Johnson MedTech
2024-01-30
Position Overview
As a Professional Education Coordinator at J&J MedTech Nordic, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our healthcare products are used safely through effective customer education. Serving as the primary contact for Health Care Professionals, including surgeons and nurses, you will oversee the coordination of compliant courses, manage healthcare compliance approvals and documentation, and handle logistics, contracts, and budgets.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start 1st of march and will initially go on for 6 months. For the right candidate there are great possibilities for extension.
Objectives of the Position
We are seeking a talented and motivated coordinator ready to take the next step in their career. Reporting to the Nordic ProfEd Manager, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams and product specialists to enhance our Professional Education procedures. This full-time, permanent position is located in Sweden and requires high flexibility based on seasonal peaks.
Key Responsibilities
• Coordinate internal stakeholders, Health Care Professionals, meeting organizers, and local trade associations.
• Administer compliance documentation and maintain an efficient and compliant event process.
• Manage Health Care Compliance (HCC) documentation, including contracts, invitation letters, and EMEA Market call-offs.
• Handle C-Vent registrations for EMEA courses and American Express travel and meetings logistics.
• Process purchase orders and invoices related to events.
• Register contracts in the ICD system and coordinate event materials.
• Distribute programs, certificates, name badges, and evaluation forms for courses and events.
• Track the number of customers trained and budget follow-up.
Qualifications
• High school education (3 years) required.
• Previous experience in MedTech/Pharma/Events is beneficial.
• You need to be located in Stockholm.
• Proficiency in one Nordic language and intermediate English (written and spoken).
• Project management training is a merit.
• Experience in administration, preferably in similar roles.
• Good system and computer knowledge (Microsoft Office).
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
What You Will Need to Succeed
• Prior work experience in a similar role.
• Customer-focused with the ability to build relationships internally and externally.
• Integrity and Credo-based actions, prioritizing trust and ethical decision-making.
• Process and project management skills, providing timely material to stakeholders.
• Well-structured, focused, and able to set clear priorities.
• Results and performance-driven, with a focus on delivering customer value.
• Collaborative mindset, working well across functions and groups.
• Positive attitude, well-organized with attention to detail.
• Ability to manage high stress levels and short deadlines.
• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and work flexible hours during peak times.
• **Some business travel required.
About Johnson & Johnson MedTech
The Johnson & Johnson MedTech Companies are dedicated to reaching more patients and restoring more lives. With a legacy of sophisticated patient care spanning over a century, our companies boast an unparalleled range of products, services, programs, and research and development capabilities in surgical technology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, and specialty solutions. Our focus is on delivering clinical and economic value to healthcare systems worldwide. At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we strive to be among the best in the world, challenging ourselves daily to provide innovative solutions that enable healthy outcomes for patients and consumers.
Application Process
If you have issue regarding the application process please reach out to info@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please reach out to jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
