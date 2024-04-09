Senior Director of Launch Execution
2024-04-09
Northvolt Ett is seeking a Sr. Director of Launch Execution to oversee the launch of battery manufacturing lines at our Skellefteå, Sweden gigafactory. This executive will play a crucial role in driving the launch execution processes, ensuring seamless progress from product development to industrialization and serial production. The role demands strategic alignment with various organizational functions including product design, procurement, construction, customer project management, sales, and account management.
About the job
The Sr. Director of Launch Execution will lead new manufacturing line launches and generational changes to existing lines, focused on the orchestration of construction hand over, installation, commissioning, and ramp-up to production hand over. This role requires a comprehensive understanding of Northvolt's project management frameworks and the ability to ensure that launch activities are aligned with the company's strategic and operational goals.
About the team
You will lead a team of Launch Directors, each managing the launch activities for a specific product and its associated manufacturing lines. Within each launch team are support resources such as project managers, project engineers, planners, and coordinators dedicated to their respective lines. These launch teams work alongside manufacturing engineering to catalogue and align technical product and equipment requirements with manufacturing requirements, paving the way for handoff to serial production teams. Adjacent resources from the Manufacturing PMO support with Standards, Planning, and Reporting expertise; focused on the implementation of a gated model with related governance, centralizing functional schedules into a site wide plan of record, and reporting health across all program workstreams.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensure the successful management of Quality, Time, Cost, and Scope (QTC-S) across launch portfolio.
Direct and harmonize the activities of the Launch Directors to align with the factory's strategic objectives across multiple product lines.
Lead and mentor the launch team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.
Manage internal stakeholder relationships, ensuring alignment of project requirements and priorities.
Maintain a strong partnership with the Customer Project team (CPM), Manufacturing PMO, leveraging their support in program management, planning, and reporting to enhance project execution.
We believe that you have:
Extensive experience in leadership roles within manufacturing or engineering, preferably in battery manufacturing or a related field.
Strong project management skills, with a history of successful large-scale project execution.
Exceptional communication and conflict resolution abilities, capable of navigating complex organizational structures.
Strategic mindset with the ability to balance immediate operational needs with long-term strategic goals.
Familiarity with high voltage prismatic battery technology and manufacturing processes is highly desirable.
We value individuals who are proactive, adaptable, and passionate about making a difference. If you are excited about the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and thrive in a collaborative team environment, we encourage you to apply.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We are a diverse group of individuals united by a common mission. We recognize that our actions as individuals play a crucial role in driving Northvolt towards its goals, and we are committed to moving forward as a team. We offer an open and welcoming atmosphere where success is celebrated collectively, and challenges are tackled together. At Northvolt, we believe in fostering internal career development and providing opportunities for growth. Therefore, we prioritize evaluating candidates based on their skills and potential. We kindly request that applicants refrain from including their picture and age with their application to help us ensure fairness and objectivity in our selection process.
