Professional cleaners

2023-01-22
We are looking for an orderly, structured and independent cleaner.
Our client is a fast growing cleaning company and we are now looking for more cleaners. We are looking for you who want to join and build our team of talented cleaners. You should be meticulous and responsible, and have previous experience in housekeeping/cleaning.
Upon employment, you will receive a proper introduction to the company as well as training. We provide work clothes and you are covered by insurance. All of our schemes take place via web-based apps and programs and you therefore need to have access to a smartphone with an internet connection. As we have many competitors, you are an important channel for building loyalty and an important part of your mission is to manage each customer on a way that makes the customer both satisfied and inspired.
About you:
You spread positive energy! - Completed high school education - Experience of service and helping customers - You communicate freely in Swedish and English in speech & writing, other language skills are a plus. Our client has a small organization where each employee must be able to function optimally on their own. It is fun and stimulating to work with us, but it makes great demands on you as a person and your personal qualities. We are looking for someone who knows and takes responsibility for the results of your work. You love to engage your colleagues and are probably the one who pulls your team together for AW. The contacts with our customers are a central part of our business and you will work very closely with our customers. You must then be able to meet many different people, with different questions, backgrounds and cultural experiences.
An important success factor to succeed in this is flexibility, a sense of diplomacy and even a bit of humor. Cleaning is by nature event-driven, which requires that you like a fast pace, are stress-resistant, and have the ability to re-prioritize work tasks continuously during the day. In addition to all this, you must then have a good sense of order, be used to managing, organizing and structuring work. You must like to provide a good service, be able to take your own initiative, see the needs, find solutions and handle various issues on your own so that they become simple and clear for our customers.
About the customer:
Our customer is an international group that recently acquired a new brand on the Swedish market. They have extensive experience in building up functioning infrastructure and creating successful companies. They employ their staff through an external payroll partner.
Their goal is to create a simpler, more pleasant and slightly easier everyday life for their customers. They therefore offer tailor-made solutions to be able to improve efficiency for their customers. The only thing they never change is our environmental thinking, which always consists of cleaning environmentally friendly with the most environmentally friendly products on the market. With our various services, we streamline and ensure that our customers can focus on their business and we on everything around them.
