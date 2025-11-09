Produktionsplanerare Fjällbacka
Prowork Bemanning AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tanum Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tanum
2025-11-09
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Prowork Bemanning AB i Tanum
, Munkedal
, Färgelanda
, Uddevalla
, Bengtsfors
eller i hela Sverige
Uppdragsperiod
17 nov 2025 till 29 maj 2026
We are looking for a Production Planner and Coordinator to help manage and coordinate our production process. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and communication skills, with experience in planning, inventory management, and supply chain logistics.
Key Responsibilities:
Order Management
Receive and confirm orders from customers and communicate with them and other departments to ensure orders are met on time.
Production Planning
Plan and coordinate the production schedule to ensure we have enough materials and supplies for delivery.
Inventory Management
Order and manage raw materials and supplies to ensure we don't run out.
Supplier Management
Work with suppliers to ensure they meet our needs and expectations.
Shipping and Logistics
Plan and coordinate shipping activities, including scheduling and communicating with transporters and customers.
Inventory and Supply Chain Optimization
Manage and optimize inventory levels to avoid overstocking and understocking.
Waste Management and Process Improvement
Ensure proper handling and management of waste.
Operational Excellence
Follow safety regulations and improve processes and procedures to work more efficiently.
Other Responsibilities
Act as a business expert within the planning area and help colleagues with planning responsibilities.
Maintain competence to act as back-up for Strip planning, Blown Film planning, and Shipping.
Participate in team activities and continuous improvement initiatives.
If you have experience in production planning, inventory management, and supply chain logistics, and enjoy working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply for this role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prowork Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556967-7072)
457 40 FJÄLLBACKA Arbetsplats
Prowork Kompetens Jobbnummer
9595549