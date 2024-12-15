Produktionsledare
Permobil AB / Chefsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla chefsjobb i Sundsvall
2024-12-15
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Permobil AB i Sundsvall
, Timrå
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
We are now looking for a new Production Supervisor to join our team! This role is based on-site at Permobil's brand-new cutting-edge innovation centre in Birsta, Sundsvall, at the state-of-the-art facility, which unites research, manufacturing, and sustainable practices under one roof.
You will be responsible for two teams of around Fifteen direct employees in the Customization department focus on building and customizing chairs for end users and the Senior Assemblers in the team Pool, who have a broader knowledge base and support other teams when needed. You will have total work environment responsibility for the Workshop regardless of the function utilizing it.
Key Tasks
Lead and distribute the daily work within your area of responsibility, ensuring smooth operations and driving continuous improvement.
Coach and develop your team to improve quality, delivery, efficiency, and profitability.
Lead the business toward achieving daily operational goals and long-term strategic objectives.
Guide and support your team's PCI (Permobil Continuous Improvement) groups.
Take action on quality, environmental, and safety deviations and ensure compliance.
Participate in and drive improvement work in your area through initiatives such as PCI.
Train and inspire employees in the principles of PLS (Permobil Lean System).
Focus on employee development, performance management, and coaching to foster a high-performing team.
Authority to grant and or deny access to machine workshop.
Why Permobil is a great next step for you!
You'll make a difference. Every day Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
You'll make your mark as part of our future We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals . The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
You'll feel welcome from day one We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone in the Permobil family cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Who You Are
We are seeking a dynamic leader with the following skills and competencies:
Team Empowerment and collaboration: Develop and empower your team, recognizing strengths and enabling individuals to reach their full potential. Articulate goals, provide constructive feedback, and foster open dialogue within the team. Work effectively across departments, fostering teamwork and cross-functional partnerships.
Problem-solving ability and strategic thinking : Proactively identify challenges, analyze root causes, and implement effective solutions. Align daily operations with long-term business goals to ensure sustainable success.
Results Orientation and adaptability: Deliver measurable outcomes while balancing quality, efficiency, and innovation. Thrive in a fast-paced environment, manage change, and inspire resilience within the team.
Your Background
You have a Technical education from college/university or equivalent experience.
Proven experience in leading machining and welding operations and driving change management
Good oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English.
Strong computer skills, passion for numbers and data driven facts and a passion for using digital tools
More information
We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today!
For additional information about the position, please contact Minna Bäckman, Production Manager at minna.backman@permobil.com
or 070-321 58 62 .
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Maria Myrén, People & Culture BP at maria.myren@permobil.com
At Permobil, diversity fuels our innovation in creating life-changing mobility solutions. We embrace the unique talents and perspectives of individuals from all backgrounds to drive our mission forward. Join Permobil and be part of a team where diversity is not just valued, but essential to our success in delivering personalized mobility solutions.
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More About Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1900 team members in more than 18 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Permobil AB
(org.nr 556113-3496)
Universitetsallén 2 (visa karta
)
852 34 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Sundsvall Jobbnummer
9061374