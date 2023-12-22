Produktchef Patientmonitorering & IT
Dräger Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dräger Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In hospitals, in heavy industry, in emergency services - people all over the world rely on our products. With over 130 years of experience, innovative technologies and ideas from more than 16,000 employees, we are committed to transforming technology into 'technology for life'.
With products in anesthesia, neonatal care, monitoring, ventilation and workplace infrastructure, we work to contribute to the continued development of healthcare.
We are now looking for our next Product Manager for Patient Monitoring & IT to join our product marketing team. Preferred location is the Gothenburg area, but Stockholm or Malmö is also an option.
What will you do?
As Product Manager for Patient Monitoring & IT, you are specialized in your product area and will be responsible for marketing strategy, short-term marketing actions as well as application support in the Nordics.
Organizing local events for users to promote Dräger products and to support Dräger solutions building on our role as a trusted advisor will be an important part of your job, as will planning and organizing demos of equipment for complex sales and strategic accounts.
Your tasks will include to plan and execute product launches for new and existing products in the Nordic markets, drive revenue, profitability and market share through the development and implementation of measures. You do this by using the entire marketing mix, e.g., obtaining and maintaining customer references, evaluation of various sales channels, corrective actions, promotions. You will also do regular analyses of the business development and short-term activities of competitors as well as deriving of fields of actions.
About you
On the formal side you
have a relevant university degree, e.g., within engineering, computer science or information technology
strong technical comprehension and experience working with IT infrastructure, IT integration and network solutions
preferably, you have experience of product management/marketing role in a B2B company
have good knowledge of Swedish and English and maybe yet another Nordic language
As a person, we see that you have strong analytical skills and strategic thinking, a strong personal drive and a desire to achieve set goals. You have good communication and presentation skills and are used to adapting your communication based on different stakeholders.
Collaboration at cross-functional level is something you are used to and thus have the ability to work effectively to achieve the objects of the organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dräger Sverige AB
(org.nr 556629-5100)
Gamlestadsvägen 18 C (visa karta
)
415 05 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Dräger Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8352364