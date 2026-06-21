Products & Solutions Development Manager
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2026-06-21
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
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Lead the Future of Energy – Process Engineering Manager Wanted
The world is in transition towards balanced energy, you can play an important part in crafting this future.
The D&S (Development & Standards) department is responsible for product development and maintenance of the auxiliary systems for the medium sized gas turbines. Thanks to our strong performance and positive momentum, we are growing and expanding our organization, bringing in additional managers to support our continued success.
We are looking for a manager for the process engineering group 1 responsible for the Air Intake, Acoustic enclosures, CFD, Gas/Fire Detection & Fire extinguishing systems.
A Snapshot of Your Day
In a typical day you will start the morning with an alignment meeting with your manager, Technical Area Managers and Lead Engineers to discuss about the outcome of yesterday's work and the challenges of today. After this you will attend a gate or review team meeting related to product development of the new system design or work with planning of resources for upcoming projects and tasks
Just before lunch you attend a discussion on the strategy around next generation engineering system tools. Afterwards, you reflect together with your three closest manager colleagues on how you can collaborate to introduce the tools.
After a good lunch, you have a meeting with your team to follow up the progress and discuss group strategy. Next on schedule in your calendar is to attend a project pipeline meeting for a follow-up of the product development portfolio.
Just before you plan to end your job day, you see an email in your inbox, your application for specialist nomination for one of your employees has been approved. Tomorrow you will have good news to give her, but now it is time to head home.
How You'll Make an Impact
Develop your team and your processes, create a world class working place and secure a successful future.
You will define and drive business strategies in alignment with your department's objectives and vision.
Contribute to the setup of the future process engineering department.
Support the system development of our engineering tools landscape ensuring we strive for our PLM vision.
Attendance in product-related gate and design reviews, ensuring high standards and compliance for your technical areas.
Conduct resource planning and allocation, making sure that the right competences are available and accessible for upcoming projects.
What You Bring
Strong leadership skills with significant experience in leading people and teams.
A positive attitude and a proactive, can-do mindset, combined with the ability to make decisions and drive things forward.
A strategic business approach and a good understanding of gas turbine technology and our products.
Excellent communication skills, enabling effective collaboration across various functions and teams.
Strong drive and organizational skills, with the ability to see the complete picture.
Fluency in English, with a proven track record to act in an international environment. Swedish is beneficial.
About the Team
In this role, you will report to the Head of Process Engineering (PE). And be part of the D&S PE management team who enjoy working together and having fun at work.
Your department will consist of approx. 9 employees (plus temporary workers and colleagues in India
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 297729 not later than 2026-07-12
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "297729". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9971658