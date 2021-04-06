Production- & NPI Engineer to Sivers Wireless AB! - Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Production- & NPI Engineer to Sivers Wireless AB!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Are you a driven product engineer with 1-3 years' experience looking for a new challenge at an international company? Then this might be the right role for you!
Sivers Wireless AB is a Swedish company fully devoted to developing cutting-edge technology products. Sivers Wireless, a subsidiary to Sivers Semiconductors, develops, manufactures, and sells chips, components, modules, and subsystems based on advanced technology for 5G millimeter-wave products. To their headquarter in Kista Science City in Stockholm we are now looking for a Production- and NPI engineer who shares the passion for perfection, demonstrated by their products at their manufacturing vendors and in the lab. You will be a part of a team of 6 people and work close to a senior mentor within this field. You will be reporting to VP Operations.
As a Product- and NPI engineer your main tasks will be:
Introduction of new products together with the Engineering, Supply and other departments.
Schedule and execute introduction programs for new prototypes and products to the company's customers.
Manage communication and resolve issues with project team, R&D team, suppliers, and manufacturers.
Handling launch aspects and verifying that quality control complies with all project requirements.
Collect and document necessary material declarations and other input from vendors needed to qualify all our vendors and serves as input to customers.
Manage DFM (Design for Manufacturing) and DFC (Design for Cost) input, prepare cost estimates and feedback to project.
Configuration Management: Setup, document and follow-up on CM with Engineering when introducing new products to PDM/PLM systems internally and towards their production partners.
Determine and follow-up on KPI (Key Performance Index) within NPI field
Responsible of reporting status and progress with the respect to Supply Chain to VP Operations on a bi-weekly basis or whenever required.
Define and document Production test procedures & validate test equipment procedures with production partners
Working with Yield analysis and yield improvements programs.
FA (Fault Analysis) and RCA (Root Cause Analysis)
For this role you will work as a consultant at StudentConsulting and work at Sivers headoffice in Kista, Stockholm. This role is expected to start as soon as possible and will begin as a probationary period of 6 months with a chance for extension or a takeover to Sivers Wireless. You will work during office hours, Monday - Friday 08.00 - 17.00 with flex. The introduction will be at distance and the interviews will be held in Swedish on Microsoft Teams due to Covid-19.
Profil
1-3 years minimum experience in a production engineering role or similar.
BSc or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Mechanics or another relevant field.
General knowledge of PCBA manufacturing processes including SMA, assembly and test. Familiar with production test on PCBA level, preferable also within RF and experience of working with remote productions sites.
General knowledge of bringing new products from definition through design and to production release including qualification and reliability.
Meritorious skills:
Hands on experience with soldering and handling of printed circuit boards.
Knowledge of Statistical analysis programs such as Mentor Examinator, DataView or similar.
Knowledge of 5G and WiGig 802.11ad standards are merits.
Personal skills: a driven team player with good communication and team working skills. We are looking for a responsive and enterprising engineer who thrives in a role with many contacts within the technical area. You are persistent and have good problem-solving skills.
Language skills: Excellent English and good Swedish, written and verbal.
Does the role description sound interesting? Apply for the position today as interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
