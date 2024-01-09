Production Training Specialist
Northvolt Ett AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Skellefteå
2024-01-09
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven production training specialist to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Upstream team based in Skellefteå . By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing up Upstream and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
Ensure competence development of all production team members within the designated area in accordance with the Northvolt Training and Development framework.
About the team
You will be part of a team were each and everyone counts to make this a success. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the world 's most equal and including workplace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to: (
- Coordinate the development of necessary Work Instructions with all stakeholders
- Conduct Work Instruction relevance audits to ensure applicability on the shop floor
- Coordinate the development of Learning paths from onboarding to L4 for Manufacturing Associates
- Coordinate the development of 1st and 2nd line leaders (team leads and shift managers)
- Drive the implementation and continuous improvement of shop floor trainer collectives ensuring the availability of skilled trainers for all development needs
- Ensure production need is considered in the development of all training programs and content for the designated area
- Ensure that area specific training programs in Learning Management System (LMS) are up to date
- Develop training content
- Coach and execute trainings on the shop floor as needed
- Set training targets and track training participation
- Support shift managers with team development and with follow-up of competence and qualification matrices
-
Updates area training scorecards
-
Create and lead Manufacturing competence matrix via close collaboration with Technical, CI and HSE leads.
-
Evaluate Shift team members according to Competence matrix with Shift managers and coach them in individual competence evaluation conversations.
-
Ensure annual training plan is in place for both internal and external including Operational, Technical and Regulatory trainings.
-
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
We believe that you have :
- Good equipment knowledge in designated area
- Training experience from the designated area
- Fluency in English and Swedish
- Computer savvy, good knowledge of Office 365, experience with LMS and PowerBI is a big plus
Bonus points for:
- Communicative
- Highly organized and results driven
- Service-minded, proactive and determined to create a great candidate/employee experience
- Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Ability to understand and describe technical complexity in an easy to understand kind of way
- Passion for liberating potential in teams and individuals
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://northvolt.com/ Arbetsplats
Northvolt Jobbnummer
8379377