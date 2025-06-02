Production Test Engineer - Trainee Program for newly Graduates
2025-06-02
Are you an aspiring test engineer with a passion for leadership? Join Westermo's Global Graduate Trainee Program as a Production Test Engineer!
Are you our next Graduate Trainee in Production Test Engineering?
Westermo, a Swedish growing mid-sized global company, is looking for four enthusiastic trainees to join us in September 2025. If you have a keen interest in both technology and people, and are curious about a future leadership role, this is your chance to get a flying start!
About the Program:
Our trainee program lasts about a year and includes both on-the-job training and various development activities. While most activities are planned, you and your fellow trainees will also have the opportunity to suggest and organize activities that interest you. From day one, you will start in a permanent position, but during the program, you will rotate through different roles to enhance your skills and experiences. You will be supported by a manager and a dedicated mentor throughout the program. Additionally, the program includes participants from other countries, making it a truly global experience with both in-person and online interactions.
Available Positions:
Production Test Engineer (Stora Sundby, Eskilstuna): Join our Test Engineering team to program in LabVIEW, troubleshoot, and solve problems in electronic components. This role combines programming with hands-on factory work. Experience with Python, Linux environments, and Bash scripting is a plus. A degree in electrical engineering, engineering physics, or a related field is ideal.
Program Highlights:
Start in one of the roles above and rotate through different positions and training opportunities.
Gain valuable skills and experience to prepare for future challenges.
Work in a supportive environment with a manager and mentor.
Participate in a global program with colleagues from around the world.
Requirements:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, Electronics or similar
No more than 2 years of relevant work experience since graduating.
Alignment with our values: Teamwork & Trust, Integrity & Ownership, Innovation & Learning, and Customer Focus & Quality.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
What We Offer:
A great start to your career with personal and professional development.
An open and friendly work environment with mature and caring leadership.
Attractive benefits and a focus on a healthy, fun workplace with regular company and team activities.
Basic Information:
Location: Stora Sundby, outside Eskilstuna
Job Type: Full-time
Employment Contract: Permanent
Starting Date: September 1st, 2025
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today! We look forward to meeting you!
