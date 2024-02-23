Production Technician
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-02-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As production technician you will be responsible for management of the manufacturing bill of material (BOM) for Smart Power division in Västerås Sweden, ensuring that the m-BOM is set up correctly and according to time plan.
You will be reporting to the Production Development Manager.
Your responsibilities
Be part of a cross functional production team and be responsible for prioritizing and implementing changes in the products bill of material (BOM).
Manage manufacturing BOM.
Responsible for developing and improving production processes.
Implement continuous improvements to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
Collaborate with various departments to ensure smooth production flows.
Be a positive contribution to the teams.
Ensure that the workplace is safe.
Be able to prioritize your task.
Take responsibility of your tasks and drive them efficiently towards set time plans.
Your background
Background in manufacturing industry and/or University degree or other relevant education and experience in production engineering.
Knowledge of PLM systems such as Windchill is advantageous.
Knowledge of Lean and Six Sigma methodologies is advantageous.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Proficient in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel etc.).
Desirable you have worked with management of manufacturing BOM.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Emil Johansson,+46 722 21 25 92, . Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We look forward to receiving your application before 24th of March (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8491081