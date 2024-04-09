Senior Scientist Affinity Strategy
Olink Proteomics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-04-09
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor, and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the vast number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers 5400+ proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
This position is organized in the Affinity Strategy team, R&D Department Affinity. The role is centered around research, sourcing and custom development of antibodies and antigens to enable increased proteome coverage and depth. The team furthermore performs technical assessments of novel development methods of protein binders. You will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams and contribute to the development of new products based on the Olink PEA (Proximity Extension Assays) technology.
Primary Responsibilities
Coordinate development of affinity reagents targeting desired protein targets.
Technical assessment, strategy formation and use of novel Ab/Ag development methods.
Work independently in the affinity strategy team with active communication across internal and external interfaces.
Lead and have accountability for ongoing internal or external projects.
Plan, execute, report, and scientifically communicate outcomes of R&D studies within own area.
Interpret internal or external issues related to affinity reagents and recommend solutions, based on data driven insight.
Independently lead colleagues in development or research activities.
Work in accordance with Olink's quality system and relevant instructions for laboratory work.
Comply with company instructions and routines including environmental health and safety.
Qualifications/skills
Ph.D. in a relevant life sciences field (e.g., Immunology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology) or equivalent experience.
Five or more years industrial or equivalent R&D experience as an independent scientist using methods for antibody development.
Knowledge and proven experience of single and multiplex immunoassay techniques.
Solid theory of immunology applied to antibody development in vivo, in vitro and or in silico.
Interest in proteomics.
Scientific understanding of the current field of proteomics, bioinformatics, and immunoassay development.
Solid data analysis skills using R or Python for scientific validity.
Effective communication and writing skills for presentation and documentation in English. Additional Swedish skills is a plus.
To enjoy working in the Affinity Strategy group and in R&D you are an open-minded, inclusive, and creative person. You have critical thinking abilities and appreciate paying attention to detail. Finally, you have strong problem-solving skills, using novel approaches and perspectives where needed.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.04.30.
Please note that we would you to receive anonymous applications. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Jobbnummer
8599609