Production specialist and quality controller
Biolin Scientific AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-11-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Biolin Scientific
We are now offering a full-time permanent position at Biolin Scientific as a production specialist and quality controller, the position is placed at Biolin Scientific head office in Gothenburg, Sweden. Biolin Scientific is a leading global company specializing in state-of-the-art surface analysis instruments. Our customers are scientists and developers working in academia as well as industry, for example in areas such as life science, energy, chemicals, and advanced materials development. With over 20 years of experience, we continuously push the frontiers of surface science technology in collaboration with leading universities and industries. Biolin Scientific is part of AddLife - a Swedish Labtech and Medtech company active in the European market.
Your role and key responsibilities:
As a production specialist and quality controller, you will be an integral part of the Sensor Team. You will play a crucial role in the routine in-house sensor production using state of the art thin film deposition techniques like sputtering, spin coating and other deposition techniques. You will also run quality control of produced sensor using Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation (QCM-D). Other tasks will include packing and shipping of produced goods. Additionally, you will take part in logging the production, QC outcomes and suggesting/taking part in process optimization.
As a production specialist and quality controller, you will:
Collect needed material according to the production plan, prepare relevant production equipment and run QSense sensor production according to production plan.
Perform quality control (QC)/inspection.
Log records of production and quality control outcomes and observations, and document any deviation regarding quality.
Packing, labeling and shipping of goods according to company procedures.
Meet planned delivery deadlines and maintain sensors stocks at the desired levels.
Keep production and QC equipment clean and organized to run production, QC, packing and shipping smoothly.
Actively take part in the continuous improvement processes and suggest changes to improve sensor production and quality.
What we are looking for:
As a production specialist and quality controller, you are expected to have
Documented experience of working in production and QC environment.
Excellent Microsoft Office skills.
Excellent English writing and communications skills.
High school diploma or higher education in the field of science or technology.
Experience of working with quality management system such as (ISO 9001) and production planning system (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)) is highly advantageous.
Knowledge and experience of thin-film deposition technology and materials development would be considered as a strong merit.
A well organised, fast-learner personality with solid can-do attitude with a curious mindset, and excellent soft skills.
You must have a valid work permission to work in Sweden (Company will not sponsor work-visa for this position).
Why Join Us?
Innovative Environment: Be part of a company that is at the forefront of surface science technology.
Global Impact: Work with a dynamic, goal-oriented team and make a significant impact.
Growth journey: You want to be part of our growth journey and expand the usage of our technologies in surface science.
Collaborative Culture: A supportive and collaborative work environment where your contributions are valued.
To apply for this position:
Please send your application (Cover letter and CV in a single pdf file) to Mohsin.raza@biolinscientific.com
, no later than 30th Nov. 2024. Please note, applications will be continuously reviewed and considered to fill the position as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
