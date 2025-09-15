Production Scheduler
2025-09-15
The opportunity
As a Material Planner, you'll play a key role in ensuring smooth production flow by coordinating and securing the availability of materials for planned orders.
You'll work closely with the material handling team to place timely orders, optimize buffer levels, and manage material movements within the system. Your responsibilities will also include preparing distribution lists, clearing materials for production release, and ensuring accurate system updates. Since this is a newly established role, you'll have the opportunity to shape its development and contribute with ideas for continuous improvement.
"We're building something new-and we need someone who's ready to take ownership. As a Material Planner, you'll play a key role in shaping the role, improving processes, and ensuring smooth production flow from day one."- Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Ensure timely and accurate distribution of kitting lists to material handling
Coordinate material orders from external warehouses
Monitor material availability and follow up on status
Update and maintain the production schedule
Escalate material-related issues when needed
Track and report key performance indicators (KPIs)
Collaborate daily with Production Planning and Logistics teams
Ensure correct booking and movement of materials in the system
Your Background
Experience with similar tasks in production, logistics, or material planning
Familiarity with SAP or other ERP systems
Proficient in Microsoft Office tools (Excel, Outlook, etc.)
Comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager: Frida Trygg, frida.trygg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
