Production Quality Technician
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå
2024-01-14
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Production Quality Technician to join our Skellefteå team. In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Production Quality Technician will take part in regular quality inspections as well as audits and trainings for operators. You will be responsible for ensuring consistent, measurable, and well documented quality throughout the production process.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Follow the controls defined in the Control Plan
Inspect rejects and suspect parts from the production line. Document as appropriate. Raise and close Non-Conformities
Escalate when a critical defect occurs and conduct first-level-investigation on the root cause, including facilitate special/non standardized sample inspection
Participation in containment actions
When applicable, identify new failure type to be included in Failure Catalog (FC)
Training operators in quality related tasks
Make sure that material that should be scrapped is correctly labeled and communicate the decision so the person responsible can execute the scrapping action. Make sure that the quarantine area is in orderly condition
Participate in pulse / shop floor meetings and in the shift hand over
Engage in regular line audits as scheduled
Education/experience
BS degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within high volume assembly/production
Knowledge of quality management systems, eg ISO 9001
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
SKELLEFTEÅ
