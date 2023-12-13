Production Quality Technician
Veoneer Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla elektronikjobb i Vårgårda
2023-12-13
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with strong company values, transparency and personal development.
Magna's core values - Think Big, Be Collaborative, Take Responsibility, Never Settle - if your values align with ours, apply for this job opportunity.
For this position as we can see experience Quality Technicians but also newly graduated students from relevant education.
What you can expect
As a Production Quality Technician, you will be working in a cross-functional production team where you will represent the quality process at the plant. Your main focus in this role will be to lead and develop the quality process within SMT area.
You will work proactively and support the production with problem solving and improvement related to the quality process. To do this, you will in addition, follow up production results related to internal errors and rejects and drive improvements.
You will also work with continues improvements and verification of processes together with the team according to legal, local and global standards. Performing internal process audits will also be a part of your work. This means that you will drive internal processes related to quality improvements, deviations as well as customer returns.
To be successful in this position we believe you have solid base knowledge and experience within quality-development and methodology, and are looking for new and exciting challenges within quality, manufacturing and electronics.
What you bring with you
At Magna, we value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues.
We are searching for you who are creative in terms of new ideas and methods. You take responsibility and initiatives, and are able to adapt in different contexts.
As a person you are:
• A team player and supportive
• Structured and analytical
• Taking responsibility and not afraid to take initiative
• Curious and wanting to be up-to-date on the latest technology
To succeed in the role, you have basic knowledge in:
• Knowledge in electronic manufacturing and quality engineering
• Knowledge in 8D process is highly merited
• Experience within the Automotive industry is highly merited
• Knowledge in the Six Sigma Green concept is highly merited
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and speech
Level (diploma) required:
University degree in Electronic, Manufacturing or Quality or relevant education/work experience
Your first months at Magna
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Magna, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Magna journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide you through your first six month.
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields
• Promotes initiative, personal growth and advancement
• Fairness, honesty and concern for people
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager:
Kristoffer Adamsson, kristoffer.adamsson@magna.com
Last day of application: 2024-01-07, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
About Magna, Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
With 7,500 employees in 13 countries, our growing team has the goal to lead the revolution underway in the automotive industry.
Magna Electronics Sweden is located in 4 different cities throughout the country: Vårgårda, Linköping, Stockholm and Skellefteå.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
