Production Quality Engineer - Northvolt Skellefteå
2023-08-21
Are you an experienced Quality Engineer with a strong background in serial production within the automotive sector? Do you possess a passion for implementing quality standards, procedures, and management principles? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Production Quality Engineer at Northvolt Skellefteå, partnering with ALTEN Sweden.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
AS A PRODUCTION QUALITY ENGINEER, YOUR PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY WILL BE TO ORCHESTRATE THE METICULOUS IMPLEMENTATION OF QUALITY STANDARDS, PROCEDURES, QUALITY CONTROL PLANS, AND QUALITY MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES. YOU WILL BE A DRIVING FORCE IN ENSURING THAT OUR PRODUCTION PROCESSES YIELD PRODUCTS OF THE HIGHEST CALIBER.
REQUIREMENTS
MSc Degree: Holders of an MSc degree in Chemical, Manufacturing, or Engineering.
Statistics and Multivariate Data Analysis: Knowledgeable in statistics and multivariate data analysis.
Quality Management Experience: Prior experience in quality management within a relevant industry.
Lean and Six Sigma: Familiarity with Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.
Expert in SPC and Quality Troubleshooting: Expertise in Statistical Process Control (SPC) and quality troubleshooting tools.
SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES:
PFMEA: Proficiency in Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA).
Control Plan: Experience in developing and executing control plans.
Quality Assurance: Strong understanding of quality assurance practices.
VDA and IATF: Familiarity with VDA and IATF quality standards.
MSA: Knowledge of Measurement System Analysis (MSA).
• NET: Familiarity with .NET framework.
Problem Solving: Effective problem-solving skills.
Process Capability: Proficiency in assessing and improving process capability.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
