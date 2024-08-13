Production Planner
2024-08-13
We are in a steep expansion, and you will be part of Hitachi Energy Cooling Systems business unit in Landskrona. We have a global responsibility for the development and manufacture of cooling systems for Power Electronic applications and other applications that require water cooling systems with high reliability and availability. Our cooling systems contribute to a safe and reliable operation where the customer and the environment are in focus.
Hitachi in Landskrona consist of 210 fully engaged employee with the goal of 250 employees first of April 2025. We are approx. 90 employees in production and increasing. At the site we have the benefit to have e.g. Market, R&D, Design, After sales and Purchase under the same roof. Which leads to short decision paths and an understanding for each other's areas.
We have begun a fantastic journey with unimagined possibilities. Take the chance to join us and be part of a great team. You will contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future for all. At the same time, you will be able to contribute to our development and we to yours.
My leadership is characterized by freedom under responsibility. I enjoy supporting people who want to develop and take responsibility. - Konrad Ekenberg, Manufacturing Production Manager
Your responsibilities
Collaborate with various departments such as sales, engineering and project management to ensure a reliable plan
Update operations and work preparation times for production orders
Follow up that the plan is moving in the right direction and be ready to implement the necessary changes
Develop and maintain the master plan considering forecasts and resource capacity
Digg into deviation data, propose and enforce improvements not only in production but also errors and deficiencies originating from other functions
Identify and resolve long term production bottlenecks
Develop and implement continuous improvement initiatives for the planning process
Your background
Several years' experience from production and production planning is preferred but not mandatory
Good communication- and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate across departments with a solution-oriented mindset
Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g Excel, Power BI, etc.)
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
Knowledge of SAP or similar business systems is advantageous
Fluent in both spoken and written English and Swedish
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before 3rd of September! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Please contact recruiting manager Konrad Ekenberg, Konrad.ekenberg@hitachienergy.com
, other questions contact Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107-38 68 71; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Faktorigatan 6 (visa karta
)
261 35 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Landskrona Jobbnummer
8838323