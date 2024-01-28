Production Planner
2024-01-28
Are you looking for new challenges in logistics and production planning? Then this might be the position for you! We are currently seeking a Production Planner for a consulting assignment with a company in the medical and scientific field. The position is full-time with a desired start date as soon as possible and one year assignment with the possibility of extension. The role is based at the company's headquarters in Solna.
Here you have the opportunity to be part of a team that collaborates closely and is passionate about problem-solving, working across departments to succeed in daily tasks. This is a great opportunity to gain deeper experience in production planning and inventory planning in a dynamic environment.
About the position
You will be part of a team with close collaboration and with a strong passion to problem solve and to collaborate over departments to succeed in the daily work. You will in this role:
• Execute and optimize production scheduling and create daily work orders relative to shelf life, production line- and materials restrictions as well as customer need.
• Incorporate new products or product improvements into the production plan
• Work to resolve labour and material shortages, backlogs and other potential schedule interruptions
• Proactively collaborate with departments such as failure investigation, engineering, manufacturing, logistics and R&D etc on a daily basis as well as for ongoing projects.
• Take an active role in operational daily management meetings
• Participate in cost savings, quality improvement and innovation projects
• Optimize inventory of finished goods inventory, intermediates and raw materials
• Provide analyses, assess options and connect with senior leaders to highlight issues
• Support the implementation of APS
Your profile
• You have fluent English language skills, both spoken and written.
• Education in a relevant field.
• Minimum of 1 year of work experience, preferably in production, procurement, logistics, or similar.
• Proficient in the Microsoft Office suite, with a requirement for Excel skills.
• Strong ERP knowledge, with SAP being advantageous.
• Experience with APS systems is a plus.
We are looking for someone who is a team player with a helpful and flexible approach to colleagues. You are meticulous in your daily work and possess strong communication skills. Furthermore, you collaborate well with others, relating to them in a receptive and smooth manner. Your ability to quickly learn and adapt is a key to success.
About the organisation
The consultant role is suitable for those who want to quickly gain broad experience. We offer you the opportunity to work at popular workplaces with well-known brands where you can develop your skills and enhance your CV. You will thrive as a consultant if you are seeking a world of exciting assignments and new professional networks. By your side, you will have your consultant manager who acts as a sounding board and supports you in succeeding in your assignments. We want you to feel good and enjoy your time with us at Poolia. Therefore, we provide you with a wellness allowance, discounts at various fitness facilities, and regularly organize social activities. Naturally, your employment at Poolia is covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational pensions, and company health care.
