Production Planner
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Degerfors
2022-12-20
Outokumpu is the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Would you like to contribute to the success of a company whose product is a crucial element in its industry? Then you are in the right place!
We are searching for an exact component to complete our competent and engaged Supply Management team (SCM) in our Plate Service Centre Nordic in Degerfors since the current employee is taking on a new role within the company. Are you our next Production Planner?
In the Plate Service Centre, we further process Stainless steel plate/sheet metal by waterjet, plasma cutting, edge preparation, bending, shearing and welding.
As a Production Planner you are responsible for production planning and so-called Nesting Process. You will have a close collaboration with various functions and stakeholders, for example production, logistics, maintenance, purchase, and sales. You will be located in Degerfors.
Your role:
Handle the administration of sketches, order- and drawing documents
Make sure that order documents are prepared and delivered for the production
Be responsible for planning the daily production, choosing the right machines and producing production plans
Take care of inquiries regarding current delivery times
Lead and participate in the implementation of continuous improvement strategies within given process group
Be responsible for subcontracting services
About you:
Bachelor 's degree in engineering (e.g., logistics, industrial economics, or materials) or equivalent experience
Experience from working with CAD - drawings (AutoCad)
Good knowledge in drawing reading
Fluent in Swedish and English
Good computer skills
Experience from working in similar role or industry is an advantage
You always put safety first
As a person you are communicative and open-minded. We believe that you have leadership qualities and enjoy working in teams. Also, you are a person that always take responsibility for your work.
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
Sounds interesting? Apply now!
Application and questions
If this role has awakened your interest and aligns with your background and ambitions, submit your application and CV before the 5th of January. The position might be filled before the final application date, so apply today!
For questions about the role, please contact Ola Svensson, Site Manager, by phone: +46 70 0847235
For questions about your application or the recruitment process, please contact Rugile Boliene, recruiter, by e-mail at rugile.boliene@outokumpu.com
For union related topics, please contact Peter Ramqvist, Unionen: peter.ramqvist@outokumpu.com
eller telefon +46 586 47747
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs some 9 000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Outokumpu Stainless AB
https://www.outokumpu.com/
Industrigatan 2
693 29 DEGERFORS
PSC Nordic Jobbnummer
7275163