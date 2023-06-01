Production Operator
2023-06-01
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
Here with us at HMS, you will have the opportunity to work within an exciting electronics production and with world-leading experts.
Our production in Halmstad is the main site for manufacturing of our products, which are shipped to customers world-wide. The Production SMT team are now looking for a new Production Operator with high efficiency and focus skills.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be a part of our supply organization, which is a collaboration between several different production and administrative groups, such as purchasing, testing, quality, and production development.
You will work in the production SMT team, currently consisting of 8 colleagues, and the group's overall responsibility is to ensure high quality manufacturing of our products.
Primary responsibilities:
• preparation and handling of material and components
• handling and monitoring of production line
• manual mounting of components
• manual fine soldering
• quality control of finished products
You will also be involved in continuous improvement projects and are expected to take an active role in these when it comes to initiatives, execution, and evaluation. We believe you are passionate about constantly improving and optimizing the production.
ABOUT YOU
We believe that you have a high school technical education within the electronics, computer or machine areas, or a few years' experience of similar roles within the manufacturing industry. A background in warehouse and logistics roles may also be of merit.
You are fluent in Swedish, both oral and written. Since HMS is an international company, interacting with colleagues and customers all over the world, you will also have to have good skills in English.
On a personal level, you are an agile and positive team player with high social skills. You enjoy learning new things and to develop. You have a drive to improve and optimize when it comes to processes, routines, and the overall working environment.
Just like us, you are passionate about technology.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Hanna Tegnhammar hte@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
.
In this recruitment process we would like you to submit a short introduction film, where you tell us why you have applied for this role. At HMS, our company culture and our wonderful colleagues are somethings that we really cherish, so let your personality shine through! Make sure that the film is no longer than 1 minute.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hms Industrial Networks AB
(org.nr 556529-9251) Arbetsplats
HMS Jobbnummer
7845963