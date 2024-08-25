Production manager
2024-08-25
, Malmö
, Svedala
, Trelleborg
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Ystad
, Helsingborg
We are excited to announce that Sunmedic AB is seeking a talented and experienced Production Manager to join our team. As a leading manufacturer of medical devices within advanced wound therapy, we are dedicated to producing high-quality products that improve the lives of patients around the world.
What will you do, Responsibilities:
As the Production Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of our manufacturing processes, ensuring that our products are produced efficiently, safely, and in compliance with all medical industry regulations. You will work closely with our team of engineers, technicians, and quality control professionals to ensure that our production goals are met and that our products meet the highest standards of quality.
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in a production management role within the medical device industry. You must be a strong leader with excellent communication and organizational skills, and be able to effectively manage a team of manufacturing professionals.
If you are passionate about making a difference in the healthcare industry and have the skills and experience to excel in a fast-paced manufacturing environment, we want to hear from you. Join us in our mission to improve patient care through innovation and excellence by applying for the Production Manager position at Sunmedic AB today.
To apply for this position, please submit your resume and cover letter to info@sunmedic.se
. We look forward to reviewing your application and potentially welcoming you to our team. Thank you for considering a career with Sunmedic AB.
What We Offer:
• The opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the field of advanced wound care.
• A permanent contract with attractive benefits.
• A comfortable workplace with access to modern tools and technologies.
• The chance to collaborate with a dedicated and passionate team of professionals.
• Support for professional development and growth within the company.
Who we are:
Sunmedic is a company driven by a solid mission to serve patients suffering from chronic wounds. Our focus on innovation and compliance with regulatory standards allows us to develop reliable and effective medical solutions. By joining our team, you will be part of an exciting journey towards creating successful products and improving the lives of patients. We look forward to working with you to face new challenges and develop our brand awareness in the industry.
