Production Manager
Production Manager to Uddevalla
Join the green revolution!
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, and circular economy? Do you want to work for a company that transforms waste into wealth? If yes, then you might be the perfect fit for Tyres Recycling Uddevalla AB.
It 's happening now!
We are building a new plant in Uddevalla which will operate with Scandinavian Enviro Systems leading technology for recovering end of life tyres. You will be part of a dynamic and diverse team of professionals who share a common vision and passion for the environment. Now you have the opportunity to work in an exciting and challenging project that make a positive difference for the planet and the society. We offer you to enjoy a stimulating and supportive work environment that fosters creativity, learning, and growth.
About the role
The Production Manager's role is to manage and coordinate the daily activities of our production facility to achieve optimal production performance, safety, and quality. This role is crucial in ensuring that the production processes are executed in a timely and cost-efficient way, conforming to the company's standards and goals. The Production Manager will be a key player for the production team, promoting a culture of safety and continuous improvement while keeping communication open across departments.
The position will be an important part in driving the startup phase towards operational excellence and sustainability, embodying leadership, teamwork, and a keen focus on health, safety, and environmental (HSE) practices.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement detailed schedules to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency in production operations.
Prepare the yearly production plan and budget for the plant.
Direct and support production teams and supervisors, ensuring clear communication of tasks and responsibilities. Mentor and develop staff, fostering a collaborative team environment.
Oversee the recording and reporting of production volumes and downtime. Utilize data to perform root cause analysis (RCA) and develop strategies for mitigating recurrent issues.
Actively participate in continuous improvement projects to enhance production processes and increase efficiency.
Plan and allocate manpower based on production needs. Ensure all team members are properly trained and have clear work instructions to perform their tasks safely and effectively.
Act as registered supervisor of flammable goods for both gas and liquids.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Manufacturing, or related field.
Several years of work experience in a production management role within the chemical processing or related industry.
Strong understanding of chemical production processes and equipment.
Proven experience in implementing efficient production practices and continuous improvement initiatives.
Familiarity with HSE regulations and quality standards specific to the chemical industry.
Effective project management skills and the ability to lead cross-functional teams.
Experience with ERP systems and production scheduling tools.
Competency in data analysis and performance metrics.
Strong verbal, written communication skills in Swedish and English
Personal attributes
For the role as Production Manager we are looking for a dedicated professional with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, capable of leading and managing teams with a proactive approach. The ideal candidate will have strong problem-solving abilities and be adept at working collaboratively in a fast-paced startup environment. Proficiency in both Swedish and English is required, along with a commitment to maintaining high standards of health, safety, and environmental protection.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultants Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, and Malou Magnusson, 0707-588745, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About the company
Tyre Recycling Uddevalla AB is part of a new joint venture initiative, promoted and owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, a leading infrastructure investment fund, Scandinavian Enviro System, a Swedish technology company that has developed a unique and patented technology for the extraction of carbon black and pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres, and Michelin, a leading worldwide manufacturer of tyres. The aim of the joint venture is to create the world's first large-scale tyre recycling group, entirely powered by Enviro proprietary technology and whose first plant is the one being built in Uddevalla.
The vision is to create a cleaner and greener world by reducing the environmental impact of tire waste, while offering a profitable and sustainable solution for tire recycling that meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental performance. Our values are innovation, excellence, customer focus, and teamwork.
