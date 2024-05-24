Production Manager - Research Publishing
Carnegie Investment Bank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carnegie Investment Bank AB i Stockholm
Carnegie is a leading Nordic investment bank with a strong position in investment banking, securities, private banking and asset management. We provide high-quality financial services and advice to clients in the Nordic region and internationally. We value long-term relationships, integrity and excellence in everything we do.
Carnegie Investment Bank is now looking for a new Production Manager to join our Editing and Production team. We are a small group working mostly remotely from locales around Europe and further afield, primarily supporting an equity research department that is home to more than 50 Nordic analysts covering nearly 500 listed companies.
Primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to
Ready reports for publication, including formatting etc
Electronic publication of research reports on various platforms
Primary responsibility for publication of research reports between 06:00 and market open at 09:00 CET
Posting analyst-created notices/content on social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn
Cooperate with lead analysts on tracking contributions to larger reports
Other responsibilities
Assist research systems team in development and testing of new production systems and features, as needed
We are looking for someone who:
has strong spoken and written English skills
has solid proficiency with the MS Office suite, Adobe Acrobat
is computer savvy and able to quickly learn/adapt to different systems
is familiar with Adobe In Design
is service oriented, flexible, and willing and able to adapt to a changing environment
is detail oriented
can work well under pressure and multi-task
has an interest in financial markets
Previous experience with electronic publishing is meritorious. Basic audio/visual media editing skills are also a plus. The editing team are situated in different locales, so ease with online chat and conferencing applications is essential. The ability to get on well with colleagues at a distance and to adapt quickly to changing business requirements is important. You will be working closely not only with other editing and production team members, but with research analysts around the Nordics.
We look forward to your application!
Start: ASAP
Terms of employment: Full time permanent role
Home office: Stockholm, possibility of WFH
Working hours: 06:00-14:00 CET
Please send your application no later than 9 June 2024
Contact information:
John Grant, john.grant@carnegie.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carnegie Investment Bank AB
(org.nr 516406-0138)
Regeringsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8704394