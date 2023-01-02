Production Lead
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
In the role as a Production Lead, you will have a central role in enabling our transformation to a more agile and digital way of creating relevant content across the world. Working as a core member of the marketing team, the Production Lead will build on a culture of fun, excellence, and innovation in all work carried out to provide production support to the creative team. You will belong to the creative team in our global marketing department and report to our CMO.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Delivering projects on time and within budget
• Maintain and develop production processes with a thorough understanding of content production and the deliverables to stakeholders
• Developing the production plans needed to effectively deliver creative and cost-efficient solutions to stakeholders in the organization
• Manage all studio orders to ensure content in all formats are produced correctly and on time
• Work closely with the creative team, key stakeholders (digital marketing, e-commerce, retail, CRM, Socials), and external partners to secure the quality and relevance of the deliverables
• Work closely with Global Brand Managers, Project Managers, Creative team, and DW stakeholders
• Act stakeholder towards our global media agency, making sure they receive all campaign material in a timely manner and coordinate all upcoming campaigns and activations
WHO YOU ARE
In order to succeed in this role, you need to have broad experience in working with creative production, both in the exploration phase to take to reality from the idea phase - to implement in the efficient production phase. You have a vast network of potential partners that you, from experience, have delivered to your ambition level and know-how to negotiate any production partner to the best level of collaboration at a reasonable budget.
• Relevant education in the field of expertise
• Several years of experience in production-related roles, at a digital media agency or forward-learning in-house agency. Hands-on experience producing digital-first campaigns.
• Proficient in managing digital platforms that facilitate the scale of production for digital content
• A natural leader in how to bring clarity to a project and what you need from others to succeed
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
