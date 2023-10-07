Production Engineering - Associate Engineer (Level 1)
2023-10-07
We are now looking for a Production Engineering - Associate Engineer (Level 1) in Ludvika.
Description:
Production engineering includes development and application of various processes and utilization of specialized equipment to efficiently accomplish such objectives as fabrication, production, modification, or repair of products. It also includes areas of improvement of processes and lay out. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Follow specific instructions of supervisor or senior engineers to perform the less complex professional assignments requiring application of standard engineering principles and practices.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• 0-2 years of work experience within the relevant field, and a bachelor's degree or
• Another technical degree with less than 10 years of work experience within the relevant field.
• Working command of the English language
