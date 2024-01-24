Production Engineer / Project Manager
2024-01-24
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 811 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
As Production Engineer / Project Manager you will be part of a specialist team and support all production related topics for Bosch TT's production entity. The work environment is very dynamic with numerous international contacts.
You will actively contribute to develop and create pre-requisites for an effective production setup with the purpose to optimize productivity while ensuring the quality of our products. The assignment will include identifying areas of improvement and running projects within the fields of continuous improvements, investments and Industry 4.0.
Special emphasis and attention will be to communicate relevant manufacturing requirements into product development projects to ensure future manufacturability.
Hence, you will be both project manager and expert while industrializing products and leading investment projects. The work is carried out in accordance to LEAN-methods. You will report to the group manager of Production Engineering.
Your contribution to something big
Actively contribute to Bosch TT's mission - "World class Production"
Leading role as a project manager in production
Drive the development of production processes according to BPS (Bosch Production System)
Responsible for the timely delivery of investment projects
Possibility to influence your daily work
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Experience in some of the following areas are helpful for this position
Theoretical base within engineering (B.Sc, M.Sc) with a few years of relevant work experience
General interest in automation and Lean Production
Experience in production engineering and I4.0
Enjoys working and collaborating in an international environment
Ambitious and eager to develop within the company
Thrives in solving challenging situations and complex problems
English - excellent verbal and written communication skills
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together. Så ansöker du
