Production Engineer for ABB Robotics
2024-06-21
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
Production Engineering Manager
Your role and responsibilities
As a production engineer, you will be a key-player in effectiveness and maintaining our production lines in ABB Robotics. You will typically be driving and implementing cross-functional improvement projects and activities within operations in the local ABB factory in Västerås. In activities and projects, you are working with booth our machines and processes to be effective and working without delays.
Your work will be mixed between projects and our day-to-day ongoing work. This is also a prerequisite for you to have a good understanding of our way of working and improvement work. An additional challenge during your time with us will be the relocation of our production into the new Campus Robotics of 65,000 m2 with all that entails, planned in 2026 with efficiency work ahead of the move.
Analyze and evaluate production processes to maximize productivity of processes, machinery and reducing downtime.
Weekly meetings with line managers and support functions to ensure progress on current activities and priorities.
Responsible for development of assembly methods, instructions and PFMEA and ensure that the right tools, which meet the requirements, are presented at the right station/department.
Conducting problem solving activities with data driven approach
Commissioning and release of new machines/new customer type
Collaboration at projects like optimization and general improvement of processes
Qualifications for the role
You have experience in a production engineer role within the industry sector. Problem solving in machines, Lean and world Class manufacturing.
A collaborative team player with solution-oriented and structured mindset
Strong commitment to drive improvements and ability implement those changes
Confidence in project leading cross-functional projects and activities
A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent relevant field
More about us
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Production Engineer! Recruiting Manager Aysen Gunner +467246 12 50 will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4621-32 90 97. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is 30th of June. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
