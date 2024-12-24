Production Engineer
Your Responsibilities Will Include:
Process Optimization:
Drive the implementation of manufacturing process optimizations and simplifications. Bridge process improvements from the development organization to the production organization, ensuring an enhanced end-user experience.
Quality Control Systems:
Operate and improve sensors and vision systems for in-line quality control.
Mechanical Engineering:
Design and integrate new units or add-ons to production machines.
Maintenance and Troubleshooting:
Regularly maintain production machines, analyze operations to identify deviations, and implement effective solutions.
Process Design and Implementation:
Provide input to process design and oversee its successful implementation.
Maintenance Planning:
Collaborate with the Operations Manager to develop and execute a maintenance plan. Conduct reviews of standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Training and Development:
Gain comprehensive knowledge of the entire production process and train new operators and production engineers.
Profile:
5-10 years of experience as a Production Engineer or in a similar role, with a strong passion for hands-on work to implement robust production processes.
A relevant technical engineering education.
Extensive hands-on experience in implementing new technical solutions within a manufacturing process.
