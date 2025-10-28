Production Engineer - Oceanbird in Landskrona
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2025-10-28
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Landskrona
, Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it. Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong mother companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.
Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for a Production Engineer to join our team based in Landskrona, Sweden.
About the job
The Production Engineer (PE) plays a key role in planning and executing our manufacturing processes within a project-based environment. The PE leads daily operations, coordinates with cross-functional teams, and ensures that production runs efficiently, safely, and according to plan. Given that our products are large, heavy, and logistically demanding, this role requires a hands-on mindset, a deep understanding of safe material handling, and the ability to develop smart workflows for complex production. Additionally, the PE will be responsible for implementing Lean practices and creating a structured, high-performing site.
This position reports to the Operations & Supply Chain Manager.
What will you do?
*
Plan and coordinate production activities in line with customer order requirements and project milestones.
*
Lead and develop the production team in daily operations and secure resources for production.
*
Develop routines for safety, workflow and continuous improvement.
*
Support the site manager regarding the site related contracting.
*
Design and optimise production layout for large-scale manufacturing.
*
Create and manage production orders and related documentation.
*
Ensure and develop procedures to secure high production quality and safety.
*
Drive implementation of 5S and Lean Manufacturing principles.
*
Identify and lead improvement projects in workflow, safety, and efficiency.
*
Collaborate with R&D, Sourcing and Quality teams, as well as HSE.
*
Support and train operators in processing changes and improvements.
Who are you?
*
Technical education at university level in production engineering, industrial engineering, or related field.
*
Solid experience from manufacturing or assembly of large and complex products.
*
Knowledge of heavy lifting, logistics, and production safety.
*
Experience with Lean, 5S, and structured production development.
*
Comfortable using ERP systems and production planning tools.
*
Fluency in English is required, proficiency in Swedish is preferred.
*
Hands-on, safety-minded, and team-oriented.
*
Driver's license (B) preferred.
Learn more at Home - The Oceanbird
For more information, please contact
Karl-Erik Sax, Operations & Supply Chain Manager,
Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
We review applications continually. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "eaad80687f89f1ad". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB Jobbnummer
9578584