Production Director
Machinegames Sweden AB / Kulturjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kulturjobb i Uppsala
2025-12-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Machinegames Sweden AB i Uppsala
MachineGames is looking for a Production Director to join our team!
In this role you will be the driving MachineGames' Production Department and will be responsible for leading a talented team of Producers in their development of the studio's internally-developed games. You will be reporting directly to the studio's Executive Producer and will be working closely with the Executive Producer as well as the Game Director to assess and execute on production needs.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position at our HQ in Uppsala, Sweden, starting as soon as possible.
We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have a non-EU passport and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Work closely with the Executive Producer and Game Director to assess the overall game vision & project requirements.
Define, implement, and refine the production strategy to meet the quality, budget, and time constraints of assigned projects.
Define the assigned project's high-level roadmap and timelines, establishing the main deliverables, and key milestones.
Manage the capacity plan of the project and define strategy about how to achieve that (hiring vs partner contracting).
Create production reporting processes and ensure information is available on team's velocity, progress towards goals and project health.
Identify and predict risks related to project health and develop contingency plans to address.
Do what is needed to ensure that our game builds for each milestone are delivered on time to appropriate quality.
Lead and guide the work of the production department, ensuring collaboration and delivery.
Build the skills and craftsmanship of the production team.
Qualifications
10+ years of production experience in the videogame industry
7+ years of game development leadership experience with at least 2+ years in a leadership role shipping games (Principal / Lead Producer, Production Director etc.), end-to-end strongly preferred.
Experience with various development methodologies and their applications (e.g. Scrum, Kanban, Waterfall)
Working experience of game development project management tools such as Jira, Hansoft, etc.
Experience and familiarity with multiple gaming platforms and genres.
Experience in developing story-focused games or a passion for story-focused games is preferred.
Experienced presenter and fluent in English for written and verbal communication
Experience leading and functioning in ambiguous, collaborative environments with team members of several levels and disciplines. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: alexander.nasman@machinegames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Machinegames Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-1483) Jobbnummer
9657874