Production Director
Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB / Kulturjobb / Malmö Visa alla kulturjobb i Malmö
2024-03-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you the one we are looking for to drive our production for a whole new game IP? Do you know from experience what it takes to deliver a large-scale project in the video games industry? If you answered yes, then you don't want to miss this chance!
We are looking for an analytical and performance driven Production Director to join us to play a significant role in shaping our production methodology and philosophy. Leveraging Ubisoft Scalar, the game will have access to virtually unlimited amounts of computing power, testing your creativity on how to organize production for the future.
What you will be doing:
Production Strategy
Production philosophy & pillars.
Assess overall game project direction, planning & scoping.
Translate project vision into organizational needs.
Organization & Communication
Identify and manage staffing requirements.
Implement, manage, improve routines & processes.
Maintain velocity and ensure functional pipelines.
Collaborate with directors & leads and manage external stakeholders.
Project management
Follow-up on budget and ROI.
Visibility & predictability.
Timeline & Scheduling.
Planning & Scope Control.
Quality & risk management.
Team management
Lead and guide the work of the production team.
Build skills and craftsmanship of the production team.
Nurture a culture of collaboration and iterative success.
Qualifications
We are striving toward increased diversity and want you to grow with us on this journey. So please don't shy away even if you don't tick all the boxes below. We are offering you larger questions to answer and new areas to investigate. Here you will be presented with an environment where you feel you can be heard and enthusiastic about your job and the industry at large.
We would love if you:
Goal & performance driven with experience of leading and managing a larger production team.
Proven in managing the full game dev cycle, what to anticipate and what it means to ship a major game title.
Know how to guide a team of producers, ensuring collaboration and delivery.
Enjoy problem-solving and understand the importance of clear communication.
Have knowledge and working experience from game development tools such as Jira, Hansoft, etc.
Experienced presenter and fluent in English for written and verbal communication
Leadership experience, knowing how to motivate and inspire a team of professionals.
This is a rare and exciting opportunity to join a leading organization in developing more interesting game worlds. You will be part of a passionate and collaborative team and receive market-based compensation while having the opportunity to grow and develop your skills and career. If you are ready to take this on, send us your CV and tell us how you are a perfect fit for the role.
Additional Information
Apply to make it yours
Making good games takes effort, making great games takes a different type of thinking and is the key to unlocking our collective potential. We also want to ensure our developers reflect our players, so even if you don't tick all the boxes above but you have a willingness to learn, we're eager to hear how you can contribute. We're located at Fenix Stockholm, a re-imagined modern office block in the inner city district of Hagastaden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB
(org.nr 556758-3611)
Barkgatan 5 (visa karta
)
214 22 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8525079