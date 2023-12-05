Product Trainer to Samsung
2023-12-05
We are currently looking for a Product Trainer to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a consulting contract starting as soon as possible.
About the Company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
About the role:
Purpose of the role:
* To ensure the right knowledge and motivation on how to sell and present Samsung products in your local market
* Motivate and run a good training structure with consistency throughout the year
* Have knowledge about competition to further enhance Samsung usp 's and how to highlight those in a good way to be competitive
* Be the voice of your local market into the Nordic training and product organization
* Adapt the product training to match our company targets
Job scope and key deliverables:
* Together with Product Manager, create training material and plan for roll out execution
* Follow up on education progress and reporting to appropriate stake holders
* Educate Samsung staff and customers in the specifications, benefits and how to sell Samsung products
* Joint educations and store visits with Field Trainers to collect feedback on the training from floor sales men
* Create training materials to fit the local market
* Prepare and execute on training at customer fairs together with the team
Role Tasks:
* Create and implement training strategy in your local market
* Create training material and educations with end user benefits in focus
* Ensure knowledge of Samsung products and its benefits within your local market
* Be the local voice and representative in the Nordic product training team
* Manage, understand and execute on Mystery Shopping surveys
About you:
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
* You are able to inspire and motivate people around you
* Good understanding of communication and sales
* Structured and administrative "doer"
* Driven and self-driven with an eye for quality
* Excellent presentation skills
* Comfortable in presenting for larger groups
* MS office knowledge (excel, ppt, word)
* Knowledge in creating and editing video for digital training
* Creative with a flexible mindset
* Skills to convert product features into consumer benefit and sales arguments
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
