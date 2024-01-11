Product Team Manager - Commercial Controlling Solutions
2024-01-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
We are seeking a highly motivated and visionary Product Team Manager to lead our team dedicated to the development of next-generation solutions for performance steering within Commercial Operations. As a product development leader, you will play an important role in driving the strategy, roadmap, and execution of innovative solutions.
This is a new digital development team within Commercial Finance. The purpose is to update; improve and find new ways to help our stakeholders centrally, regionally but most importantly locally in our markets to drive and steer towards optimized profitability. Our tools should create transparency and accessibility of data and analytics related to financial performance. We enable informed decisions in line with our commercial strategy.
As the manager, you will oversee a talented group of data scientists and business developers, driving innovation and ensuring the successful creation and deployment of our digital products.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and mentor a team of business/product developers and data scientists, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration and high performance.
• Drive the entire product development lifecycle, from idea to release, ensuring products are delivered on time and fit for purpose
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including sales, marketing, digital engineering to align product strategies with market demands
• Define product roadmaps, feature sets, and timelines in line with business objectives and customer needs
• Maintain a good understanding of the commercial controlling landscape
• Ensure product quality and performance meet the highest standards through rigorous testing and analysis
• Act as a liaison between stakeholders and the development team, ensuring effective communication and transparency
What you'll bring
For this role we are looking someone with Product Owner or Project Manager experience in a Finance / Digital environment in combination with Manager experience.
Background and specific skills we are looking for:
• Bachelor's degree in a related field; Master's degree or MBA preferred
• Proficiency in project management tools and methodologies
• Strategic thinking and a track record of driving product innovation
• Experience of programming / coding abilities
• Strong understanding of financial- statements and controlling.
• Great leadership, communication, and team-building skills
• Demonstrated ability to adapt to a fast-paced and dynamic work environment
• Fast and eager learner
If you are a humble and hands-on leader passionate about driving innovation, and possess the skills and experience we are looking for, we invite you to join our team and be a part of reshaping the future of commercial controlling.
Want to know more? We hope so
If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at sofia.carlsson@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at anita.noordzij@volvocars.com
Please apply before December 18th and note that applications will be evaluated continuously.
As you may be aware, the winter holiday season brings about a time when many employees take their annual vacations to rest and recharge. While we strive to maintain our efficiency and promptly review applications, we anticipate some temporary disruptions/delays in the recruitment process.
