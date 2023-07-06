Product Stream Controller
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Business Finance at Research & Development is responsible for securing the profitability of our future and existing products and services - controlling Engineering Cost, Material Cost, Service Costs, and Investments in the Product Streams.
As a Product Stream Controller in Propulsion and Energy, you will be able to create, develop, and influence your daily work. Except investments in Facilities and Vendor Tooling, your focus area will be material cost, which is the largest cost item on our company's Income Statement. In close collaboration with the electric Propulsion Management team, you will participate in steering business decisions based on value for customers.
We are looking for talented people with a positive mindset preferably with experience in product development (R&D) or Finance. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
You will work together with the Propulsion and Energy Business Controller and the Operational teams within the Product Stream "Electric Propulsion" in providing financial recommendations based on data analysis, benchmarks, and business cases. The main responsibilities include:
* Perform analysis on relevant data and use the insights to influence and steer decisions which have a financial impact.
* Create presentations and reports to visualize and communicate financial performance and status of data quality for various decision forums.
* Create awareness and contribute to the fostering of a business orientated mind-set by providing financial expertise as well as putting cost into a context. Drive decision-making towards business target fulfilment and proactively initiate corrective actions when necessary.
* Actively work with the Program Controllers in matters of content balancing and Material Cost bandwidth to achieve material cost targets, hence, contributing to a profitable end product.
* Work together with other teams within Finance in improving existing and developing new financial principles, processes, and tools (globally and locally) within given area of responsibility.
Who you are
You have a university degree within Business Administration, Economics, Engineering or similar. You are flexible and enjoy being part of a dynamic organization. You have the ability to change your priorities on a short notice based on any given situation. Strong business acumen and accountability combined with analytical skills makes you a trustworthy colleague and business partner. To be successful in this role it's important to able to understand, interpret, analyse, and communicate financial information in a contextual and visual manner.
Furthermore, we are looking for a candidate with a high level of integrity and strong leadership skills, as you will be the driver for financial performance in the R&D organization.
Desired qualifications
* Experience of finance work within R&D Engineering or other areas of Volvo Cars.
* Good system understanding and efficient in data handling. Experience in product costing tools and Power BI merited.
* Experience of Product Development processes (VPDS).
As a person you have a curious and holistic approach to business and prefer to see opportunities when others see problems.
How to learn more and apply
Is this your next challenge? We look forward to reading your application and final date for submitting is August 31st 2023. Applications will be reviewed continuously. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
For any additional questions regarding the position, feel free to contact hiring manager Lukas Lagerlöf at lukas.lagerlof@volvocars.com
or +46-766 21 09 50. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Alice Elisson at alice.elisson@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66051-41716391". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Alice Elisson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7946909