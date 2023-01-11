Product specialist security
2023-01-11
ABOUT TELE2
At Tele2 we have a vision to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We strive for circular economy, innovation, diversity and to protect children online. We are now look for a PRODUCT SPECIALIST to help us with the SECURITY area within B2B.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge everything that others take for granted. We are driven by an absolute belief that things can always be done better by acting fearlessly and challenging how things can and should be done. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way. We focus on simplicity in every task we undertake, aim to creating unlimited possibilities beyond expectations.
The team within Product management, Network & Security B2B, is responsible for ensuring the development and product life cycle management of the Security product portfolio. The ambition is to achieve the most competitive and cost-efficient product portfolio in Sweden optimizing to reach our growth, profitability and market share ambition.
During the coming years the Security area is key to Tele2 B2B with a significant strategic interest and the Product Specialist joining the team will be significant for the Security area.
The responsibility includes developing the portfolio from a technical standpoint to ensure profitable growth.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Product Specialist you will lead the technical product- and business development of the Security portfolio and supporting systems for the services in scope, both in a long- and short-term perspective. You keep track of market trends with focus on technical aspects and educate the organization focusing on the Tech design teams, Delivery & Operations, DCT, Sales, Commercial and Customer support. You also enjoy being an ambassador of the products you work with and present them in different situations. You will work closely with the Product Manager for Security, as well as stakeholders from the whole organization to ensure the best delivery of services possible to our customers and to ensure clear product processes at Delivery & Operations and Customer support. You will report to the Head of Product Management Network & Security.
Responsibilities include:
Manage the technical development of products and systems for the products
Keep track of market trends with focus on technical development of products and services
Maintain a technical development plan on short and long term
Ensure clear product processes at Delivery & Operations, DCT and Customer support
Secure the lifecycle management plan for the products and continuously drive technical improvements to improve the customer experience
Continuously improve the customer journey for the different products and solutions by working with customer journey mapping - all with the aim to improve and/or create the best customer experience possible
Technically educate the organization focusing on tech design, sales, delivery & Operations, and customer support
Work as a demand owner initiating development
Being an ambassador for the products at hand and presenting the in different contexts
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
To succeed in the role it will be key that you have a true interest in IT technology and that you are eager to stay updated on current market trends and competition to ensure development of the portfolio is ahead of competition. You need to be an excellent team player with no prestige, able to identify and lead qualitative initiatives and engage employees while always putting the customer first.
To be successful in the role you we believe that you:
Are passionate for technique in combination with a good sense of creating business value for our customers
Most likely have a background as a product specialist, technical product manager, presale specialist or within technical solution design/sales/support
Have knowledge of the security/Cyber security/IT domain
Are a good presenter, socially skilled and can build your own stakeholder network to succeed
Are process oriented
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
This is a very challenging and fun role when we now embark on a new journey for Tele2 B2B to drive the Security area. The tasks range from technical and operational questions to embracing new future technologies always with a "customer first" mindset. You will have a great network of colleagues and support to truly make a difference.
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 you will work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be a part of culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact of your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
The preferred position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and for this position we are happy to see female applicants. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
ARE WE A MATCH?
You are welcome to submit your application. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.
