Product Specialist | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2023-11-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
We are on a journey to establish the product teams bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and technology.
About the job
My Support is a co-worker portal, providing employees with a user-friendly, relevant, and helpful information & services to support the everyday life at work. The core functional capabilities include knowledge portal/articles, case management, document generation, signing and archiving.
As Product Specialist you will work with a cross functional team, working with both running business support and new development requests. While working closely with key stakeholders including suppliers and users to manage dependencies, blockers and improving digital product delivery capabilities.
In close cooperation with technology and business partners across Inter IKEA Group you will lead and secure roll-out, support and development of My Support capabilities.
You will work with product related analysis, configuration, test and maintenance based on user and product data.
Furthermore you will together with Digital Product Leaders and other team members define the value created by the product and implement metrics used to measure this value.
Provide support and guidance to consumers/users and encouraging the use of global and common practices and design.
Support Platform Managers/Leaders and other team members in decision making with analysis and insights.
About you
You are an experienced technical specialist with passion to serve and support People Business Operations with digital solutions.
As a person you are motivated by working in a high -pace organization where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
In your role as product specialist, you will build trustful relationships across organizational levels through clear and simple communication, where your ability to communicate complex topics in a simple way will be key.
You are passionate about life at home and home furnishing and motivated to share and live the IKEA culture and values.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum of 5 years of experience working with Servicenow platform
Knowledge and experience of issue tracking and product management tools such as Jira and Confluence
Strong ability to work cross functionally through networks close to business in a collaborative way.
Knowledge of communication and change management, including how to segment and tailor communication to specific needs.
Proactive attitude in problem-solving and risk mitigation
Strong analytical thinking, with the ability to focus and prioritize.
Interest and motivation to enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
Fluent in written and spoken English
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Technology and Platforms and reports to P&C Product Area Manager.
Interested? Send us your CV and motivation letter, in English, by 22-Nov-23.
Please note that we have a preferred candidate for this role. Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB Jobbnummer
8250176