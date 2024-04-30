Product Specialist
2024-04-30
Why join Bannerflow?
Bannerflow is a hyper-growth company and one of Europe's most exciting SaaS companies. Our Creative Management Platform serves more than 6 billion ads each month, viewed on 500 million unique devices all over the world. This breaks down to a massive >25 000 requests and almost 2GB of data transfer - per second, on average, constantly! We allow enterprise brands to create, publish, analyze and optimize rich media ads in-house at scale. Our mission is to become the most user-friendly platform for creative automation and campaign management - across channels.To be able to deliver this, we have to stay in the front line of technical development and always keep up with the latest tools and technologies.
We advocate and work along with an agile architecture without hierarchy and bureaucracy where we work in small autonomous and cross-functional feature teams. We are a Creative Management Platform that allows companies to focus on being creative rather than spending precious time on repetitive tasks and changing the game by removing the mystery of digital marketing. We simplify complexity, challenge the status quo and as a result, we have the happiest customers in the world.
About the role
As a Product Specialist, you work cross-functionally with customers and prospects to ensure excellent product delivery, high adoption and commercial success throughout the customer lifecycle.
Product Specialists have both broad and deep knowledge about the Bannerflow platform, the pains it solves, and the value the customer gets. The role acts as a trusted advisor within the digital advertising landscape by guiding customers to success by showcasing our platform, recommending best practices in ways of working, and leading customers in technical projects.
Daily tasks and responsibilities include:
Master and demonstrate how the Bannerflow platform works, what value it generates and the pains it solves for different personas and industries.
Master in-depth product training sessions with existing customers and conduct value driven sales demos for prospective customers.
Have the curiosity to over time get an in depth understanding of the Bannerflow go-to-market execution, market dynamics, product vision, and our Must Win Battles (company strategy) that support the company growth.
Lead customer - initiated projects together with Customer Success Managers and Account Executives who primarily own the customer relationship.
Assist with customer ad-hoc troubleshooting sessions and solve complex software issues.
Guide customers through a perfect account setup and best practices for customers network integrations.
The role requires a high - level understanding of the network destination (DSP).
Contribute to product development of our platform by sharing customer insights and feedback with Product and Tech.
Identify improvement areas for internal processes and drive initiatives related to this.
Who you are
To enjoy working at Bannerflow you should be eager to learn new things and happy to take on challenges. To succeed at Bannerflow in general you need to be passionate and have a black belt in collaboration. As the Bannerflow team is constantly growing, it's important that you embrace change and thrive in an environment where the landscape is always evolving.
We are looking for someone with skills in these areas (you might be an expert on all of these or just a few):
Solution-oriented and creative mindset.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills. A listener as well as a presenter with ability to adapt communication to different personas and use industry specific terminology.
Driven and structured problem solver.
Previous experience from SaaS or B2B.
An eye for design and experience from working with tools like Photoshop and Illustrator.
Familiar with JSON and XML feeds.
Knowledge about JavaScript, CSS and HTML.
Experience and good understanding of digital marketing.
Availability and flexibility to travel if needed.
Fluent in English. It is a big bonus if you're fluent in Swedish or another language, but it's not a requirement.
Why join us?
We live alongside our values of Passion, Collaboration and Challenge; with many events going on at Bannerflow such as Friday beer, team activities, kick-ass inspiration webinars, health month, values week and level-up hackathons, there's something for everyone. As a member of the Bannerflow crew, you will get the opportunity to work with a creative, enabling, and highly advanced product within a 100% cloud-based architecture. We take leadership very seriously and our leaders get extensive leadership training in order for you to get the best possible coaching and guidance in your role. Of course we offer a hybrid workplace, furthermore we offer a compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health care insurance and health allowance. Så ansöker du
